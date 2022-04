Riadh BEN NEJI

Ambitious Business Leader with 20+ years of experience in FMCG Industry in various roles within Sales, Trade Marketing, and General Management .

With have strong passion for what I am doing



Mes compétences :

essentiel selling skills

essentiel Merchandising skills

Coaching commercial

Capital Restructuring

Teamwork

Equities

Emerging Markets

Continuous Improvement

Routes to Market

Sales Forecasting

strong monitoring

Crisis Management

the sales force

Negotiation Skills

FMCG

Revenue Management

Sales

International Management

Managerial Skills > Team Management

Microsoft Windows

Strategic Planning

Cost saving

Internal Control & Process improvement

Business controlling

Negotiation

Corporate relation

Project Management

Tax

Business Planning

Financial analysis

Risk Management

Local sourcing

Key Account Management

Change Management

Trade marketing

Business

Business Strategy

Leadership

People development

Talent Management

Distribution