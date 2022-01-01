Riadh FEKI

PETROFAC - BRITISH GAS TUNISIA
- ELECTRICAL & INSTRUMENTATION SITE INGINEER
2006 - 2009Terminal Gas project E&I Construction Site Engineer, with ETELEC belonging to PIRECO (PETROLEUM & INDUSTRIAL REALISATION CONTRACTOR) as a PECIL (PETROFAC E&C International Limited) contractor.
Project: HASDRUBAL TERMINAL PROJECT – British Gas TUNISIA - SFAX
Function: Field project management for the Electrical, Instrumentation and telecommunication systems Construction activities in HASDRUBAL TERMINAL PROJECT.
ROLE: As an Electrical & Instrumentation Engineer working on one of the global projects in the Oil and Gas sector.
Responsibilities include;
-Perform constructability reviews
-Utilize project automation tools
-Prepare field designs in accordance with project agreements. Prepare field design changes.
-Design temporary construction facilities as required
-Implement project construction quality control requirements including inspection and testing of installations
-Develop punch lists of incomplete work
-Prepare deviation reports to document nonconforming conditions as required
-Provide technical direction to superintendents and craft. Support field craft supervision.
-Implement design document distribution
-Control calibrated measuring and test equipment used on the project
-Implement a preventative maintenance program for permanent plant project equipment
-Prepare material summary reports using project automation tools
-Report installed quantities
-Prepare field material requisitions for permanent plant materials as required
-Perform receipt inspection and monitoring of interim construction site storage areas for permanent plant materials.