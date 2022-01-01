Menu

Riadh FEKI

SFAX

  • PETROFAC - BRITISH GAS TUNISIA - ELECTRICAL & INSTRUMENTATION SITE INGINEER

    2006 - 2009 Terminal Gas project E&I Construction Site Engineer, with ETELEC belonging to PIRECO (PETROLEUM & INDUSTRIAL REALISATION CONTRACTOR) as a PECIL (PETROFAC E&C International Limited) contractor.
    Project: HASDRUBAL TERMINAL PROJECT – British Gas TUNISIA - SFAX

    Function: Field project management for the Electrical, Instrumentation and telecommunication systems Construction activities in HASDRUBAL TERMINAL PROJECT.
    ROLE: As an Electrical & Instrumentation Engineer working on one of the global projects in the Oil and Gas sector.
    Responsibilities include;
    -Perform constructability reviews
    -Utilize project automation tools
    -Prepare field designs in accordance with project agreements. Prepare field design changes.
    -Design temporary construction facilities as required
    -Implement project construction quality control requirements including inspection and testing of installations
    -Develop punch lists of incomplete work
    -Prepare deviation reports to document nonconforming conditions as required
    -Provide technical direction to superintendents and craft. Support field craft supervision.
    -Implement design document distribution
    -Control calibrated measuring and test equipment used on the project
    -Implement a preventative maintenance program for permanent plant project equipment
    -Prepare material summary reports using project automation tools
    -Report installed quantities
    -Prepare field material requisitions for permanent plant materials as required
    -Perform receipt inspection and monitoring of interim construction site storage areas for permanent plant materials.

