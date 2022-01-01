Menu

Riadh FELHI

TUNIS

En résumé

I have a wide experience in different companies, I love sales and services
my strong points:
the taste of the contact (ease of listening, exchange and dialogue)
dynamism to sell and achieve targets
taste for challenges
organization, rigor for negotiation
enthusiasm
patience
perseverance

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Batigest
Primavera
Ms project
Études de marché
Encadrement
Visual basic
Crystal reports
Android
JAVA
PHP
Prestashop paris
Vente en ligne
SPSS Statistics
Techniques de vente
gestion de stock

Entreprises

  • SIR Mourouj - Directeur Commercial

    2013 - maintenant I buy computers and softwaire for diffirent company in tunisia

  • FCS/PERI - Sales manager

    2012 - 2013 Selling product made of plastic for building sites.
    Selling metal formwork of Peri trademark.
    Representation of Peri brand in Tunisia.
    Selling software for Tunisian building company.
    Contacting customer and suppliers.

  • Cybernet open tux mourouj1 - Manager

    2011 - 2012 Cyber Coffee and internet services hardware, phones and computer sales,.

  • Omega ingineering - Stagiére

    2009 - 2009 Modélisation de l'erp/crm Compiére

  • Afrique prospectus - Commercial

    2007 - 2010 selling computers

Formations

  • Faculté Des Sciences De Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2007 - 2011 Maitrise informatique

    Maitrise informatisue - [Mars-Juin 2011] : Projet de fin d'étude :

    Sujet : Réalisation d'une application web de vente en ligne.

    Organisme : Africa Prospectus-Ariana.

    Langages et techniques : PHP/MySql.

    Outils : PHP 5, MySQL 5.1, Power Designer 12.5, Magic Draw 16.

  • ENSI (Manouba)

    Manouba 2005 - 2007

  • Institut Préparatoire Aux Etudes D'Ingénieur De Sfax (IPEIS) (Sfax)

    Sfax 2004 - 2005

  • Institut Préparatoire Aux Etudes D'Ingénieur El'Manar (Tunis)

    Tunis 2002 - 2004

  • Lycée Secondaire De Maknassy (Maknassy)

    Maknassy 2001 - 2002 baccalairiat

    bac technique metion bien

