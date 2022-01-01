Riadh FELHI

I have a wide experience in different companies, I love sales and services

my strong points:

the taste of the contact (ease of listening, exchange and dialogue)

dynamism to sell and achieve targets

taste for challenges

organization, rigor for negotiation

enthusiasm

patience

perseverance



Mes compétences :

Informatique

Batigest

Primavera

Ms project

Études de marché

Encadrement

Visual basic

Crystal reports

Android

JAVA

PHP

Prestashop paris

Vente en ligne

SPSS Statistics

Techniques de vente

gestion de stock