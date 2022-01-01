Ricardo A. L. BETHELMY-RADA

• International profile, education & career

• Law degree, specialized in Marketing, International Business Negociation and Sales Strategy.

• Business development in new regions / countries: 7 years experience in consumer goods in mature and emerging countries (mainstream and premium markets).

• Channel & shopper expertise: Category and brand development cross - channel

(Retail & Away-From-Home).

• Strategic thinking on brands equity.

• Comprehensive customer relationship & selling experience.

• Trilingual English / French / Spanish



Interested in brand development at a international level on premium segments / products.



Mes compétences :

Langues

Luxe

International

Communication

Marketing

Chef de projet

Vente

Créativité

Marketing stratégique