Ricardo A. L. BETHELMY-RADA

• International profile, education & career
• Law degree, specialized in Marketing, International Business Negociation and Sales Strategy.
• Business development in new regions / countries: 7 years experience in consumer goods in mature and emerging countries (mainstream and premium markets).
• Channel & shopper expertise: Category and brand development cross - channel
(Retail & Away-From-Home).
• Strategic thinking on brands equity.
• Comprehensive customer relationship & selling experience.
• Trilingual English / French / Spanish
Interested in brand development at a international level on premium segments / products.
Mes compétences :
Langues
Luxe
International
Communication
Marketing
Chef de projet
Vente
Créativité
Marketing stratégique