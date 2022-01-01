Menu

Ricardo A. L. BETHELMY-RADA

PARIS

En résumé

• International profile, education & career
• Law degree, specialized in Marketing, International Business Negociation and Sales Strategy.
• Business development in new regions / countries: 7 years experience in consumer goods in mature and emerging countries (mainstream and premium markets).
• Channel & shopper expertise: Category and brand development cross - channel
(Retail & Away-From-Home).
• Strategic thinking on brands equity.
• Comprehensive customer relationship & selling experience.
• Trilingual English / French / Spanish

Interested in brand development at a international level on premium segments / products.

Mes compétences :
Langues
Luxe
International
Communication
Marketing
Chef de projet
Vente
Créativité
Marketing stratégique

Entreprises

  • Evian Volvic International - International Marketing Manager

    2014 - maintenant Channel Marketing Manager Latinamerica, South Europe, Middle East, Russia, Greater China and South East Asia.

  • Evian Volvic Export - International Sales Development Manager

    2012 - maintenant > Market Understanding: Quantitative and qualitative analysis of the different markets (110 countries, 17 priority cities) with the objective to generate relevant business insights, identify clear opportunities and threats and ultimately translated into business activation.

    > Category Management and Sales Development projects: Initiate and lead category & sales development projects based on relevant market insights with the objective to improve in-store availability, visibility & capitalize on shopper needs.
    a) formulate portfolio strategy by channel, identifying portfolio gaps (reframing).
    b) develop a global promotional planning, maximizing impact, brand expression, and call-to-action. Assess promotional activity to increase its efficiency, effectiveness and return over investment.
    c) Develop toolkit & other communication tools by channel & by market (Point of sale material, selling stories, sales force incentives, fidelity programs)
    d) Category Vision: shelf vision, planograms, and in-store theaterization;

    > Business tracking:
    POSM: co-ordination of POSM logistics (catalogue definition, local production, etc); Set & track targets POS execution within EVX database tools
    Budget allocation and tracking of commercial spend,

  • Danone Produits Frais France - National Sales Force animation

    Paris 2009 - 2012 > Sales force KPI's definition & animation with the Sales Force National direction comitee.
    > Building of sales force action plans at a national and regional level, align with the sales and marketing strategy.
    > National sales tools development (online and offline), in coordination with creative and print external agencies.

  • Danone France - National Key Account Manager

    Paris 2008 - 2009 > National accounts contract negociation (Hilton France, Casino cafeteria, B&B Hotels)
    > Business forecasting accuracy & category opportunities development align with internals and clients objectives.
    > Assortment management (core products, innovation and renovations).
    > Promotional activity development per client: definition of thematic, implementation and assessment.
    > New clients prospection.

  • Société DANONE - Territory Account Manager

    2006 - 2008 > Assortment management and category development: Listings and share of shelf.
    > Merchandising management in order to increase / optimize product visibility in POS (standard and promotional offer): Categorial and shopper approach.
    > Promotional activity execution in the POS. Assestment and ROI analysis.

  • Société Coca Cola - Territory Manager

    2005 - 2006

  • Baker&Mc.Kenzie International Firm of Lawyers - Assistant au departement Contentieux Administratif

    2001 - 2003 - Rédaction et analyse des contrats commerciaux.
    - Suivi et gestion de dossiers administratifs à la Cour Suprême de Justice du Venezuela.
    - Recherche de jurisprudence pour l’argumentation des cas concrets du droit administratif.
    - Analyse et apport de solutions aux problèmes de droit administratif et de la protection de la propriété intellectuelle.

Formations

  • HEC

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Marketing and Sales Strategy

  • Université Paris

    Paris 2004 - 2005 Negociation Commerciale Internationale

  • Universidad Católica Andrés Bello (Caracas)

    Caracas 1998 - 2003 Droit

    Escuela de Derecho

