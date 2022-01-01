Menu

Ricardo ESCOLÁ

MARCY-L'ETOILE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Profil Viadeo en construction.
Vous pouvez visiter: http://fr.linkedin.com/in/rescola

Mes compétences :
Dispositifs médicaux

Entreprises

  • bioMérieux - Responsable Qualité R&D (Produits IVD Cliniques)

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2016 - maintenant

  • BioMérieux - Technical Leader

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2013 - 2015 Two roles:
    - Technical Leader: Cross-functional coordination of a technical team (10 people + 2 suppliers in UK and France) to design and industrialize a mechatronic system for IVD use.
    - Team Leader (since March 2014): Functional management of staff and resources directly allocated to electronics, firmware and certification activities. Deploy and reinforce specific design methods and good practices within these areas of expertise.

    Common activities:
    - Make and/or Approve HW design choices.
    - Lead Execution of Risk Management activities and unitary testing
    - Report and assess development Budget and Planning
    - Assure QA/RA compliance (including ISO 13485, ISO 14971, IEC 61010 and CE marking)

  • Laboratoires Galderma - Technical Services & Project Leader, Medical Devices

    2010 - 2013 Role as Medical Devices Technical leader and Technical Quality Specialist within "Manufacturing and Technical Operations" division (Medical Devices Class I, IIa, IIb).
    - To manage the international After Sales Service and Complaint handling, including worldwide local repair companies in 4 continents from operational, technical and quality standpoints.
    - To manage 3rd party production suppliers and to lead engineering actions related to manufacturing operations (COGS reduction, cycle time savings, process robustness, etc).
    - To initiate and develop Medical Devices activities at Alby-sur-Chéran plant. Creation of technical team and laboratory.
    - Definition of budget, ressources, KPIs and priorities.
    - To perform technical audits. To improve the local QA process.
    - To liaise with QA to maintain CE mark and FDA approval. Support during FDA and ISO audits. ISO 13485.
    - To assure technical and risk management compliance (IEC 60601-1, ISO 14971) and to lead CAPA processes and Change Requests.
    - To provide technical expertise to R&D and Marketing and give input to product design and user requirements.
    - To lead project teams and coordinate risk assessment and engineering activities for the industrialization and life-cycle management of medical devices.
    - To lead joint actions with Global Marketing in order to customize service improvement on key markets.

  • Fresenius Kabi - R&D Project Manager (Medical Devices)

    Fresnes 2009 - 2010 - Multidisciplinary teams coordination and R&D projects lead from proposal to production (Medical Devices class IIa and IIb).
    - To specify, review and verify R&D engineering activities according to medical devices regulatory aspects (IEC 60601-1 3rd Ed and collateral standards, CE marking, ISO quality standards, etc).

  • Envoy Medical Corporation - Field Clinical Engineer

    2008 - 2009 - To participate in the clinical deployment of a new hearing restoration device (Class III).
    - To step up in the operating room to assist the surgeon during the implant procedure in all the technical aspects related to the device (transducers positioning, troubleshooting, real-time data analysis, go-no-go criteria, etc.).

  • CEA / Leti - Research Engineer

    GRENOBLE 2005 - 2008 - To design a processing system (signal, electronics, algorithm) over an embedded system. The goal was to prove the feasibility of a completely implantable (Class III) brain-machine interface. I proposed a new low power embedded detection and sorting scheme, which allowed a factor 1:1000 of data reduction.
    Patent granted (see below).

  • CEA / Leti - R&D Engineer

    GRENOBLE 2003 - 2004 To develop a wireless subcutaneous neural implant (Class III medical device) used for treating Parkison’s Disease through Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS). I developed the FPGA-based core of the implant (including the V&V process) and the development of the User Interface used by the surgeon in the operating room.

Formations

  • INSA De Lyon

    Villeurbanne 2005 - 2008 Docteur

    Dispostifs médicaux implantables

Réseau