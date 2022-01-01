Menu

Ricardo SCHIAVONI

Amsterdam

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nogent-sur-Marne dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

INDUSTRIAL OPERATIONS EXECUTIVE
Career developed in companies such as CBI-Chassis Brakes International, Sidel do Brasil, Goodyear-EP, Mann-Hummel and Robert Bosch
Summary of Qualifications:
 Operations Management with in-depth experience in Manufacturing, Quality and Lean Management.
 Definition and implementation of Global strategy for CI and Operational Excellence.
 Development and implementation of global projects based on Lean and Six Sigma methodologies.
 Analysis and management of costs, Budget administration and financial planning
 Participation and conduction of international workshops in countries such as United States, France, Italy, India, Chile and Venezuela.

Academic Background and Languages
Industrial Management International Executive MBA - FGV, 2006
Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management - UNIP, 2004
Data Processing Technical Course - Colégio Bandeirantes, 2000
Mechanics Technical Course - SENAI, 2000
Fluent English / intermediate-level Spanish / intermediate-level French

International Experience
BPS/Lean Trainer training - CBI Abrantes - Portugal, 2014 and CBI Wroclaw - Poland, 2014
Workshop BPS/Kaizen - CBI Wroclaw - Poland, 2014 / Sidel Octeville - France, 2012
Lean Office Specialist - Castelanza University - Italy, 2012
Lean Leader Tools and Best Practices - Goodyear EP - United States, 2011
Workshop Kaizen - Goodyear EP - Chile, Venezuela and Argentina, 2010

Entreprises

  • Chassis Brakes International - Global Continuous Improvement & Brakes Production System Manager

    Amsterdam 2015 - 2017 Located at company headquarter with direct report to VP of Manufacturing and Quality Management
    Within 4 regions (Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and India) with 13 Manufacturing sites I’m responsible for:
    Operational Excellence
    - Provide leadership and guidance for all Improvement projects worldwide.
    - Define and Implement Strategy.
    Manage Brakes Production System (BPS) network
    - Provide framework and tools to structure lean manufacturing implementation in CBI plants
    - Organize and coordinate BPS network
    - Support CBI plants in their lean manufacturing implementation (training, workshop,...)
    - Manage all BPS related documents, e.g. Training material, Assessment, Data room
    Main results 2017:
    -Performed a System assessment at all plants worldwide.
    -Deployed an operational excellence tool box and released a pocket book.
    -Deployed a new CI IT tool to cover also office environment.
    -More than 2.200 ideas generated and Savings of 22 M€
    Main results 2016:
    -Defined and Implemented a CI strategy and new structure in order to support new company strategy.
    -Organized a new operational excellence tool box.
    -Development and Implementation of CI IT tool to track and standardize all initiatives worldwide.
    -Savings 8.2 M€

  • Chassis Brakes International - Head of Continuous Improvement Americas

    Amsterdam 2013 - 2015 Chassis Brakes International Americas Jul/14 - Nov/15
    Business Improvement Leader
    Support the execution of business strategy at Americas Region through effective problem solving methodology and
    project delivery, design and implementation of robust key processes and enhancing capability across the
    organization being part of BI Global Team reporting to VP Business Improvement.
    Chassis Brakes International Americas Nov/13 - Nov/15
    Head of Continuous Improvement
    Responsible for Lean Sigma / BPS (Brakes Production System) management in the Americas Region. Savings of
    1M€ in 2014. Reporting to Operations Director.
    Main results 2015:
    - Implementation of Electronic Management of OEE(EGA) , reducing the response time from 24h to 1h, providing a
    more clarity of line interruptions and small stops.
    - Structured Continuous improvement team.
    - Perform Lean/BPS training.
    - Plant productivity in 5 months improved by 9%
    Main results 2014:
    - Leverage continuous improvement, in 90 days performed 22 kaizen Ws. (Total 105 Ws)
    - Perform Lean/BPS Management training to leadership.
    - Lean with suppliers, savings 300TBRL.
    - LLD Ws to consolidate 3 lines in one, improving efficiency and reducing new products introduction costs.
    - OEE avg improvement from 55% to 75%
    - Setup reduction, Scrap reduction, WIP reduction
    - Design Lean Strategy
    - Plant productivity improved by 23%

  • Church of the Nazarene Foundation - LeanSigma Operational Excellence Consultant

    2012 - 2014 Working like Independent Consultant, applying LeanSigma concepts at Church's. Apply Lean tools and
    Methodologies to create a vision, mission and a strategy deployment at Church environment, providing an effective
    action plan to help them growing consistently and organized.
    Projects ongoing at Nazareno's Church (Nazareno) and International Foursquare Gospel Church
    (Quadrangular).

  • Sidel - Lean and Quality Manager

    Clichy 2011 - 2012 Lean and Quality Manager
    Reporting to the Managing Director in Brazil and the Global Lean Director, managed a team of four professionals
    being responsible for implementing World-Class Lean Enterprise (WCLE) concepts and managing the quality
    system.
     Implemented Lean Office in the Administrative areas, focusing on restructuring processes to increase
    productivity.
     Restructured the Engineering, Production Planning and Control and Purchasing areas, obtaining a 40%
    reduction in lead-time.
     Was responsible for conducting audits together with the certification body responsible for ISO recertification.
     Implemented the internal auditing process.
     Implemented the tools A3, RIE and TPOC to support the improvements and strategic deployment.

  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber - Lean Coordinator for Latin America

    Rueil-Malmaison 2010 - 2011 Lean Coordinator for Latin America
    Reporting to the Vice President for Latin America and the Global Lean Vice President, managed six coworkers indirectly
    and was responsible for Lean implementation and operations at all Goodyear EP plants, as well as strategic deployment in
    the region.
     Coordinated peers and partners (Plant Managers, Functional Managers, Vice Presidents, Brazil CEO) in
    implementing a new work and behavior model aimed at reducing waste and costs.
     Created and developed strategies with key customers and suppliers with the objective of reducing waste
    throughout the value chain, reducing inventories and improving cash flow.
     Increased productivity on the key line by 60%, improving EBITDA by US$5 million.
     Implemented the Milk Run system at plants, which allowed for savings of US$2 million.
     Implemented the Pull concept (Kanban) in the inventory area, which reduced inventories by US$5 million.
     Conducted the strategic planning process in conjunction with management utilizing Lean concepts (TPOC -
    Transformation Plan of Care, RIE’s, A3’s).

  • Mann+Hummel - Quality Manager

    Ludwigsburg 2007 - 2010 Quality Supervisor (Dec/08 - Apr/10)
    Industrial Processes Specialist (Dec/07 - Dec/08)
    Reporting to: Industrial Quality Manager and Brazil President, managing 4 Engineers and 2 Technicians.
     Reduced supplier complaint rates by 50%.
     Implemented Lean projects at suppliers, obtaining a reduction of R$1 million in component costs.
     Developed World-Class suppliers.
     Worked as an industrial processes specialist, assisting the Industrial Manager in the strategic control and
    management of manufacturing.
     Was responsible for the industrial organization of the production line outsourcing process, reducing component
    costs by 35%.
     Managed industrial performance indicators and satisfied demand.
     Indirectly managed activities of the Production Planning and Control and Logistics teams.
     Analyzed productive capacities versus demands for purposes of defining new investments.
     Analyzed demand versus labor needs and coordinated work shifts.

  • Robert Bosch France - Manufacturing & Lean Coordinator (Feb/95 - Dec/07)

    Saint Ouen Cedex 1995 - 2007 Manufacturing & Lean Coordinator (June/02 - Dec/07)
    Manufacturing Supervisor (June/99 - June/02)
    Quality Auditor (Feb/97 - June/99)
    SENAI Apprentice (Feb/95 - Feb/97)
    Reporting to: Manufacturing Manager.
     Developed new processes and improvements.
     Executed tool and device projects.
     As Metrology Inspector, was responsible for measurements using 2-D and 3-D equipment.
     Controlled and executed internal audits on alternators and product certification.
     Managed the production lines of armatures for electrical motors for hydraulic systems and winches, brush
    holders and field coils.
     Coordinated the outsourcing of the brush holder line.
     Chronoanalysis: streamlining production time and optimizing work methods.
     Coordinated BPS (Bosch Production System - Lean Manufacturing) applying Lean Manufacturing tools and
    concepts aimed at eliminating waste and increasing productivity.
     Was responsible for certifying suppliers and, together with the Purchasing Engineer, developing new suppliers.
     Was responsible for a team of supervisors, organization and maintenance of plant performance indicators,
    directly assisting the Manufacturing Manager.
     Introduced OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness) and all business unit lines.
     Was responsible for balancing and layout of armature production lines, boosting productivity by 30%.
     Participated in the transfer project of the São Paulo unit to Campinas, focusing on redesigning layouts and
    applying Lean concepts.

Formations

  • Università Carlo Cattaneo - LIUC Ingegneria Gestionale (Castellanza)

    Castellanza 2012 - 2012 Lean Office Management

  • FGV - Fundação Getulio Vargas (São Paulo)

    São Paulo 2005 - 2006 MBA

  • Universidade Paulista - Unip (São Paulo)

    São Paulo 2001 - 2004 BAC

  • Bandeirantes College (São Paulo)

    São Paulo 1999 - 2000 Technical degree

  • Escola Senai Roberto Mange (São Paulo)

    São Paulo 1995 - 1998 Technical

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel