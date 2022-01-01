Ricardo SCHIAVONI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nogent-sur-Marne dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
INDUSTRIAL OPERATIONS EXECUTIVE
Career developed in companies such as CBI-Chassis Brakes International, Sidel do Brasil, Goodyear-EP, Mann-Hummel and Robert Bosch
Summary of Qualifications:
Operations Management with in-depth experience in Manufacturing, Quality and Lean Management.
Definition and implementation of Global strategy for CI and Operational Excellence.
Development and implementation of global projects based on Lean and Six Sigma methodologies.
Analysis and management of costs, Budget administration and financial planning
Participation and conduction of international workshops in countries such as United States, France, Italy, India, Chile and Venezuela.
Academic Background and Languages
Industrial Management International Executive MBA - FGV, 2006
Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management - UNIP, 2004
Data Processing Technical Course - Colégio Bandeirantes, 2000
Mechanics Technical Course - SENAI, 2000
Fluent English / intermediate-level Spanish / intermediate-level French
International Experience
BPS/Lean Trainer training - CBI Abrantes - Portugal, 2014 and CBI Wroclaw - Poland, 2014
Workshop BPS/Kaizen - CBI Wroclaw - Poland, 2014 / Sidel Octeville - France, 2012
Lean Office Specialist - Castelanza University - Italy, 2012
Lean Leader Tools and Best Practices - Goodyear EP - United States, 2011
Workshop Kaizen - Goodyear EP - Chile, Venezuela and Argentina, 2010
