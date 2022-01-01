Ricardo SCHIAVONI

INDUSTRIAL OPERATIONS EXECUTIVE

Career developed in companies such as CBI-Chassis Brakes International, Sidel do Brasil, Goodyear-EP, Mann-Hummel and Robert Bosch

Summary of Qualifications:

 Operations Management with in-depth experience in Manufacturing, Quality and Lean Management.

 Definition and implementation of Global strategy for CI and Operational Excellence.

 Development and implementation of global projects based on Lean and Six Sigma methodologies.

 Analysis and management of costs, Budget administration and financial planning

 Participation and conduction of international workshops in countries such as United States, France, Italy, India, Chile and Venezuela.



Academic Background and Languages

Industrial Management International Executive MBA - FGV, 2006

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management - UNIP, 2004

Data Processing Technical Course - Colégio Bandeirantes, 2000

Mechanics Technical Course - SENAI, 2000

Fluent English / intermediate-level Spanish / intermediate-level French



International Experience

BPS/Lean Trainer training - CBI Abrantes - Portugal, 2014 and CBI Wroclaw - Poland, 2014

Workshop BPS/Kaizen - CBI Wroclaw - Poland, 2014 / Sidel Octeville - France, 2012

Lean Office Specialist - Castelanza University - Italy, 2012

Lean Leader Tools and Best Practices - Goodyear EP - United States, 2011

Workshop Kaizen - Goodyear EP - Chile, Venezuela and Argentina, 2010