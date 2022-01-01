Riccardo CURINI

Business development focused senior manager with +36 years’ experience in diversified industries, proving a successful track record in delivering double-digit revenue increase.

Leveraged engineering background, post-graduate education in Business Administration and broad international experience to consistently lead successful teams and develop solid partnerships with OEM partners, distributors and direct sales organizations.

Extensive experience in strategic implementation and expansion of new business, as well as development of existing business; performance record in development and execution of commercial strategy, introduction of new product, OEM and B2B channels including negotiation of multi-million contracts, direct sales, management of distributors.

Strategic, creative and passionate, with a well-organized mind and well-honed analytical and financial skills. People leadership and solid change management abilities. Broad language skills and excellent computer skills.



Mes compétences :

Business Development

Direct Sales

OEM and B2B Sales

Distribution channels

Sales and Marketing

broad international experience

Strategic Partnerships

End-to-End Contract Lifecycle Management

Leadership skills

Sales Management