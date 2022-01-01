Riccardo CURINI

Menu

Business development focused senior manager with +36 years’ experience in diversified industries, proving a successful track record in delivering double-digit revenue increase.
Leveraged engineering background, post-graduate education in Business Administration and broad international experience to consistently lead successful teams and develop solid partnerships with OEM partners, distributors and direct sales organizations.
Extensive experience in strategic implementation and expansion of new business, as well as development of existing business; performance record in development and execution of commercial strategy, introduction of new product, OEM and B2B channels including negotiation of multi-million contracts, direct sales, management of distributors.
Strategic, creative and passionate, with a well-organized mind and well-honed analytical and financial skills. People leadership and solid change management abilities. Broad language skills and excellent computer skills.

Business Development
Direct Sales
OEM and B2B Sales
Distribution channels
Sales and Marketing
broad international experience
Strategic Partnerships
End-to-End Contract Lifecycle Management
Leadership skills
Sales Management

  • SMIXIN AG - Business Development Director, Direct sales

    2016 - 2017 Development of commercial structure and team.
    In 2016 Smixin increased unit sales by 64% vs. 2015.
    During 2017 Smixin's unit sales increased by a 3-fold factor vs. 2016

  • Compass Consulting - International Business Development

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Under the form of a Service Agreement, Compass Consulting can help at different levels:
    - Supporting from market research to distributor search in target markets
    - Selecting business opportunities that can be complementary to your products and area of expertise
    - Acting as the business development arm for companies that cannot assure a local presence in all markets and geographical areas
    - Expediting and supporting business transactions

    If you are looking for customers, business partners or distributors for your technology and products, or need support for any any other market related activity, Compass Consulting can be your preferred partner.

    I bring with me the seniority, experience and network in Sales and Business Development in the Diagnostic and MedTech industry that I had the chance to develop within major international companies.
    My commercial activities allowed me to build up sound ability in finalizing contracts with senior executives within top Life Science multinational companies worldwide, while I had the opportunity to manage direct sales, distributors, B2B and OEM channels. My language skills in English, German, French and Italian complete my profile.

  • Becton Dickinson - International Sales Director

    Le Pont de Claix 2011 - 2016 Development of OEM and B2B international business (Medtech and Pharma industry)
    Drove international OEM revenue increase by 16% to USD 25M
    Lead a team of 3,E expanding business in Europe, China & APAC,
    Negotiated strategic OEM multimillion contracts with top Medtech and Pharma companies worldwide

  • TECAN LTD. - Senior Key Account Manager

    2006 - 2011 Development of key OEM accounts for IVD Systems
    Doubled own OEM customers' revenues to reach USD 16M ;
    Completed major strategic project with leader diagnostic company
    Successfully developed relationship with top-ten diagnostic companies

  • MATHYS AG - Vice President & Head of International Sales

    2003 - 2006 Development of Direct sales and Distributors channelDeveloped both international direct and distributors' markets, driving sales increase
    by 24% to USD 72M
    Lead a team of 9 covering the activities of 8 affiliates and 20 distributors

  • JOHNSON&JOHNSON MEDICAL AG - Business Unit Manager

    2002 - 2003 Sales Manager Swiss Market, Ethicon Endo-Surgery
    With a team of 14, achieved yearly sales increase by respectively 19 % and 15% to USD 16M, bringing performance back to double digit growth
    Increased Swiss market share from 38% to 43%

  • JOHNSON&JOHNSON MEDICAL AG - Marketing & Sales Manager

    1998 - 2001 Gynecare and Breast Care
    With a team of 4, launched and developed 2 new business platforms to reach USD 3.8M in 2 years
    Established a network of Opinion Leaders and Reference Clinicians

  • TAMOIL SA - Marketing & Sales Manager

    1993 - 1998 Development of Direct Sales and Distribution channel, automotive and industrial lubricants.
    Increased average yearly sales by 40% in volume and 20% in revenue
    Established a network of 20 distributors (Europe, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia)
    Streamlined product range and pricing; introduced and launched several new products

  • GROSSENBACHER ELECTRONICS AG - Marketing & Sales Manager

    1991 - 1992 Commercial Development Turn-key projects and CIM software
    Lead a team of 12 engineers delivering customized turn-key automation projects
    Managed sales and marketing of CIM (Computer Integrated Manufacturing) software

  • CASTOLIN & EUTECTIC SA - Business Development Engineer and Market Manager

    1986 - 1991 Business development for welding, surface treatment and thermal spraying technologies• Responsible for no.1 distributors' market (local revenues CHF 24M)
    Sales development through distributors at international level

  • Alusuisse SA - Production Manager

    1981 - 1986 Production Manager
    Lead the start-up and optimisation of 3 new production lines with a staff of 26
    Optimized production processes for new products including automotive

