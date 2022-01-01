Ricci SARA

We provide Inspectors and Expeditors to our major Clients in Italy and worldwide.

For more details please check our web siteArray



We currently have a number of requests in Mexico and Spain, for this reason we are broadening our inspectors’ base. We would like to add your profile to our pool of experts. In order for us to understand your skills and expertise, we would need you to complete our internal qualification procedure and to send us your full CV.



Please, follow the steps below:

1) submit your profile and CV by clicking here http://pesgroup.hrweb.it/offerte-di-lavoro/mechanicalelectrical-inspectors-and-expeditors/130847.php



2) provide us with a summary of your key details and let us have a quotation for your services (hourly and daily lump-sum price) by returning the attached Excel file filled in