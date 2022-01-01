Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Richard BOUFFANET
Ajouter
Richard BOUFFANET
NIEVROZ
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SELUX SAS
- Responsable SAV
2008 - maintenant
LUDEC Groupe Selux
- Responsable qualité
2002 - 2007
SELUX S.A. Groupe Selux
- Technicien
1995 - 2001
FMV Lamel
- Responsable Agence Commerciale
1989 - 1995
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Barthélemy RIVES
Florian VIBERT
Gérard SCHREPFER
Hélène MANCIPOZ
Laurent GUILLONNEAU
Martine THOBOIS
Najib ELBAZ
Pascal BOMBONNEL
Quentin BAJARD
Simon TALANSIER