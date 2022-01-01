Menu

Richard BOUFFANET

NIEVROZ

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SELUX SAS - Responsable SAV

    2008 - maintenant

  • LUDEC Groupe Selux - Responsable qualité

    2002 - 2007

  • SELUX S.A. Groupe Selux - Technicien

    1995 - 2001

  • FMV Lamel - Responsable Agence Commerciale

    1989 - 1995

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau