Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Richard BRYON
Ajouter
Richard BRYON
ANNEMASSE
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Annemasse
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BARENBRUG
maintenant
LABORATOIRES ROCHEX
- Directeur général
juvigny
2008 - maintenant
BARENBRUG FRANCE
- Directeur des ventes
1996 - 2008
Formations
Reims Management School - RMS (Reims)
Reims
2006 - 2008
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Reims
2006 - 2008
Executive MBA
Purdue University (West Lafayette, In)
West Lafayette, In
1997 - 1998
ASTA
ASTA
Réseau
Arnaud VALLI
Fabienne SCHWEITZER
Florent PUGIBET
France VEYRIER
Joaquim REFFAS
Marc DEBROSSE
Olivier VERNHES
Rémi BAETSLÉ
Yannick MONTENON