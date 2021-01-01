Menu

Rija RAKOTONANDRASANA

Boulogne Billancourt

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Électrotechnique
Informatique industrielle
Systeme d'alarme
Mécanique
Cuisine
Maintenance
Graphiste
Fibres optiques

Entreprises

  • DMSA - Technicien en electrique

    Boulogne Billancourt 2012 - maintenant +Habilite en electrique H0/B2/BR
    +Electricien Industriel
    + Atelier, Dépannages, Chantiers
    + Surveillance des machines et Dépannages

  • CIMELTA - AGENT MAINTENANCE

    VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ 2012 - 2012 + Maintenance fire alarm system EST3
    + Electricien Bâtiment – Eclairage Diffusion
    + Atelier, Dépannages, Chantiers

  • M.Informatique - Informaticien(hardware et software)

    2009 - 2010 +Technicien de maintenance, assurer tout la maintenance préventive et corrective des matériels informatiques
    + Vendeur des matériels informatique
    + Assurer les connectivités entre quelques ordinateur en réseau

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau