Robin GODET

Festival Papillons de Nuit
- Co-Programmateur
2009 - maintenant
www.papillonsdenuit.com
2015: Ms Lauryn Hill / Placebo / Selah Sue / Christine and The Queens / IAM / The Avener / Benjamin Clementine / Ky-Mani Marley / Superpoze / Grand Blanc / The Celtic Social Club / Placebo / Izia / Fakear / Carl Barât and The Jackals / Triggerfinger / Carbon Airways / Faada Freddy / Ibeyi / Saint Motel / Ms. Lauryn Hill / Yannick Noah / Arthur H / Black M / Electro Deluxe / La Fine Equipe / Bigflo & Oli / Shake Shake Go / Lewis Evans & The Orchestra Choir Of Love / Beach Youth
2014: Stromae / Casseurs Flowters / Irma / Naâman / SKIP&DIE / BRNS /
Biga*Ranx / Birth Of Joy / GaBLé / Clockwork Of The Moon / Foals / Gesaffelstein / Fauve / Julien Doré / Gaëtan Roussel / Alex Hepburn / New Politics / Bosco Delrey / Kanka / Gaspard Royant / Two Bunnies In Love / David Guetta / -M- / Cats On Trees / Shantel & Bucovina Club Orkestar / Eli Paperboy Reed / Disiz / Elephanz / The 1969 Club / MmMmM
2013: Two Door Cinema Club, Woodkid, Miles Kane, Foreign Beggars, Gentleman & the Evolution, Hot Rod 56, Raggasonic, Shaolin Temple Defenders, The Heavy, Tryo, Willy Moon, Arno, BB Brunes, Bow Low, Goose, Kodaline, Mermonte, Miles Kane, Saez, Sallie Ford and the Sound Outside, The Computers, Tricky, Breakbot, GiedRé, Goldwave, Hyphen Hyphen, Lilly Wood and the Prick, Mika, Olivia Ruiz, Rachid Taha, Stephan Eicher, The Jim Jones Revue...
2012: Zebda, Shaka Ponk, Brigitte, Yuksek, Imany, Orelsan, Ben Howard, Hollie Cook, Hubert-Félix Thiéfaine, Peter Doherty, Charlie Winston, Catherine Ringer, Étienne de Crécy, General Elektriks, Skip the Use, Bernhoft, The Inspector Cluzo, Broussaï, Balthazar, The Minutes, Kim NovakJulien Clerc, Thomas Dutronc, Nolwenn Leroy, Goran Bregovic, C2C, Archimède, HK & Les Saltimbanks, ASM, Malted Milk, Granville...
2011: Dub Incorporation, Yodelice, Aloe Blacc, Puggy, Chinese Man, Groundation, Maceo Parker, Selah Sue, The Tellers, Zone Libre vs Casey & B.James, The Hives, Beady Eye, Kaiser Chiefs, Klaxons, Digitalism, Absynthe Minded, Jeff Lang, Brune, The Lanskies, Da Brasilians, The Joy Formidable, Eliza Doolittle, The John Spencer Blues Explosion, Ben l'Oncle Soul, Eddy Mitchell, ZAZ, Cocoon, Les Ogres de Barback, Beat Torrent, Medi, Royal Republic, King Charles, I Arkle & Les Kids, Vismets...
2010: Alpha Blondy, Danakil, Bauchklang, Madness, Caravan Palace, Wax Tailor, V.V. Brown, The Bewitched Hands On The Top Of Our Heads, The Shellys, Twin, Gossip, Saez, Revolver, Jil is lucky, Kasabian, Gogol Bordello, Vitalic, Miossec, Friendly Fires, Asaf Avidan & the Mojos, Gush, Fady Mélo, Chocolate Donuts, Bloody Beetroots Death Crew 77, Renan Luce, Féfé, Carmen Maria Vega, Jacques Dutronc, Emir Kusturica and The No Smoking Orchestra, Cœur de pirate, Hindi Zahra, Lilly Wood & the Prick, Che Sudaka, Oswando, The Black Box Revelation...
2009: Babylon Circus, Beat Assailant, I Arkle, Keziah Jones, Moonraisers, Naive New Beaters, Oldelaf & Monsieur D, Ska-P, Shaka Ponk, Soirée Twin, 2 Many DJ's, Anaïs, Bensé, Birdy Nam Nam, Cage the Elephant, Cold War Kids, Ghinzu, La Casa, Macadam club, Manu Larrouy, Pep's, Stuck in the Sound, The Kooks et The Ting Tings, Amy Macdonald, Bénabar, Charlie Winston, Concrete knives, Grace, La Chanson du Dimanche, Pascale Picard Band, Second Sex, Sophie Hunger, Tom Graffin et Tryo...