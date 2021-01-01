Menu

Roger NJELITSIORY

En résumé

Focusing on strengths is the mark of efficient professionals.

Entreprises

  • Lumina Learning - Consultant services

    2017 - 2020

  • Aayan Media - Lead design / Marketing

    2016 - 2016

  • Mada duty free - Gérant

    2014 - 2015

  • Reactive communication - CEO

    Tananarive 2013 - 2016

  • GenieSpace S.A - Responsable communication

    2012 - 2013 Communication & Marketing

  • D3 Madagascar (Dératisation Désinfection Désinsectisation) - Responsable communication

    2010 - 2011 Mise en place des stratégies et supports de communication.

Formations

