Roger NJELITSIORY
Ajouter
Roger NJELITSIORY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Focusing on strengths is the mark of efficient professionals.
Entreprises
Lumina Learning
- Consultant services
2017 - 2020
Aayan Media
- Lead design / Marketing
2016 - 2016
Mada duty free
- Gérant
2014 - 2015
Reactive communication
- CEO
Tananarive
2013 - 2016
GenieSpace S.A
- Responsable communication
2012 - 2013
Communication & Marketing
D3 Madagascar (Dératisation Désinfection Désinsectisation)
- Responsable communication
2010 - 2011
Mise en place des stratégies et supports de communication.
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Ankify MADAGASCAR
Benjamin THIBAULT
Enovdesign.webs MG
Franck VERLYNDE
Lovatiana ANDRIAMANOHERA
Miaraka RAMELINA
Mikael VÆDE
Noelisoa Jean Michel RAKOTONIRIANA
Yves RAKOTOMAHANINA