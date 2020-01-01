Menu

Roldy Amour MPINDOU

Pointe-Noire

En résumé

I am a person: rigorous, methodical and perfectly organized, I have an excellent spirit of analysis and synthesis.
In frequent contact with all the departments of the company and the project management, I have an excellent relationship while being a fine negotiator, diplomat. I remain objective and impartial in all circumstances.
With a solid technical and administrative background, I have mastery of the computer tool especially the pro-software of civil engineering.

Mes compétences :
Travaux publics
Étude de marché
Conduite de chantier
Architecture d'intérieur
Gestion de projet
Logistique industrielle
Entrepreneuriat
Management de la qualité
Management opérationnel
Génie civil
Lean supply chain

Entreprises

  • SAHTEC-Congo and Centra africa - General Manager Business Unit

    Pointe-Noire 2016 - maintenant - Management
    - Project Management
    - Field supervision

    SAHTEC-CONGO & CENTRAL AFRICA

     OFFICE OF TECHNICAL STUDY
     CONSTRUCTION
     MASTER
     ECONOMIST




    Created in 2012, SAHTEC-CONGO & C.A, a multidisciplinary design office, has been incorporated as a private engineering firm whose capital is mainly held by the 3 active shareholders of the company.

    SAHTEC-CONGO & C.A is identified as a specialist in the construction of public, tertiary and industrial high-tech buildings, recognized throughout the Congolese territory through its 2 agencies.

    The diversity of its references reflects the know-how acquired in this area. In addition, SAHTEC-CONGO & C.A has strongly developed its activities in public and hospital projects.

    In addition to the qualification of infrastructure and building engineering, SAHTEC-CONGO & C.A brings strong skills in the field of the environment, around a doctor-engineer and in the field of safety, with several prevention specialists.

