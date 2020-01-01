Roldy Amour MPINDOU

I am a person: rigorous, methodical and perfectly organized, I have an excellent spirit of analysis and synthesis.
In frequent contact with all the departments of the company and the project management, I have an excellent relationship while being a fine negotiator, diplomat. I remain objective and impartial in all circumstances.
With a solid technical and administrative background, I have mastery of the computer tool especially the pro-software of civil engineering.
Mes compétences :
Travaux publics
Étude de marché
Conduite de chantier
Architecture d'intérieur
Gestion de projet
Logistique industrielle
Entrepreneuriat
Management de la qualité
Management opérationnel
Génie civil
Lean supply chain