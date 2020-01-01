Roldy Amour MPINDOU

I am a person: rigorous, methodical and perfectly organized, I have an excellent spirit of analysis and synthesis.

In frequent contact with all the departments of the company and the project management, I have an excellent relationship while being a fine negotiator, diplomat. I remain objective and impartial in all circumstances.

With a solid technical and administrative background, I have mastery of the computer tool especially the pro-software of civil engineering.



Mes compétences :

Travaux publics

Étude de marché

Conduite de chantier

Architecture d'intérieur

Gestion de projet

Logistique industrielle

Entrepreneuriat

Management de la qualité

Management opérationnel

Génie civil

Lean supply chain