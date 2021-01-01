Menu

Romain BIELAIRE

  • Decathlon France
  • Directeur Achat et Supply

Lille

En résumé

Industrial Engineer, currently working for Decathlon as Purchase Director for Decathlon Packaging team.

I started my journey in Airbus were I discovered an amazing industry.

Then, in order to satisfy my curiosity for new products & cultures I decided to join Decathlon Bangladesh were I spent 2 years working everyday in one of our garment woven factory on Quality, Indus, CI and HRP topics.

I joined Production France team, where I continued to satisfy my industrial curiosity working on a multitude of process such as foam moulding, plastic roto-moulding, welding, climbing ropes, punching bags, webbing etc...
I also took the opportunity to invest more time on an important topic for me, our human responsibility in production (HRP), becoming assessor.

After this experience, I went to Ethiopia for 3 years, to create Decathlon Production office in the country.

Beside, I am found of sports.
Especially of Judo, that I try to develop in Ethiopia with a group of enthusiast judokas. Judo is for me a great way to educate and help people growing themselves. Out of the obvious fitness benefit that judo brings to people, its core values of courage, respect, modesty, sincerity and friendship are very important values for me.

Entreprises

  • Decathlon France - Directeur Achat et Supply

    Production | Lille (59000) 2021 - maintenant Je dirige l'activité globale d'approvisionnement Emballage pour Decathlon .

    Mes principaux rôles et responsabilités sont :
    - Construire et mettre en œuvre nos stratégies d'achat, les projets et le plan humain qui en découlent.
    - Encadrement d'une équipe de 8 personnes (acheteurs industriels, supply chain manager & responsables de production)
    - Animer notre gouvernance globale des achats et fédérer notre réseau industriel autour de nos stratégies.
    - S'impliquer dans la gestion des relations avec nos principaux partenaires industriels.

  • Decathlon - Production Team Manager

    Production | Villeneuve d'Ascq 2018 - 2021 Lancement du bureau production de DECATHLON en Ethiopie.
    Mes missions consistaient à:
    - Recruter et former l'équipe en local;
    - Gérer le panel de fournisseur, et identifier nos futurs fournisseurs;
    - Accompagner la montée en compétence de l'équipe sur les thématique de qualité, industrialisation et de responsabilité social
    - Audit sociaux & sécurité de nos fournisseurs, afin d'assurer le respect des droits et de la sécurité des employés de nos fournisseurs en Ethiopie.

  • Decathlon International - Quality Production Leader - VIE

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2014 - 2016 Woven Division - Chittagong DPP - Bangladesh

    - Price negociation and supplier's cost control ;
    - Deploiement de chantiers d'amelioration continue chez mon fournisseur ;
    - Controle qualite en usine des produits finis ;
    - Quality and social responsibility control de mon fournisseur

  • Airbus - Stagiaire Ingénieur Mise au Point Logistique FAL A350

    Blagnac 2014 - 2014 - Project Management
    - Mise en place de démarches LEAN (5S, KAIZEN, SQCDP...)
    - Réduction des surfaces de stockage
    - Amélioration des flux aux postes
    - Mise en place d'outils et de moyen pour assurer une livraison des pièces dans les meilleures conditions d'ergonomie et de sécurité
    - Mise en place d'outil de suivis d'activité et de performances d'équipes de travail

  • Johnson Controls - Mémoire Scientifique

    Colombes 2013 - 2014 Mise en place d’un système de GMAO dans une usine de production de textile pour automobiles de la société Jonhson Controls en Ariège dans le cadre de mon mémoire scientifique.
    - Audit de performance d'un service maintenance
    - Analyse TPM
    - Mise en place d'indicateurs de suivi de performance
    - Mise en place du méthode rigoureuse de choix d'un logiciel GMAO adapté au besoin du service maintenance.

  • Eiffage Construction - Assistant Conducteur de Travaux

    Velizy Villacoublay 2011 - 2011 Stage technicien de 8 semaines chez Eiffage Construction. Je suis intervenu en tant qu’aide conducteur de travaux dans une résidence HLM de 300 appartements au Mirail en site habité. (Toulouse, 31).
    - Gestion de projet
    - Suivi de chantier
    - Gestion d'équipes, et des différents sous-traitants intervenants sur le chantier.
    - Audit sur la présence d'amiante avant travaux.

  • Festival ICAM - Responsable Structure, Boisson et Nourriture

    2010 - 2012 Responsable Structure, Boisson et Nourriture dans l’organisation du Festival ICAM 2012. Plus gros événement étudiant du Sud-Ouest , rassemblant 4500 personnes et un budget de près de 170.000€. J'avais une soixantaine de bénévoles sous ma responsabilité, et j'ai du gérer mes budgets, mes fournisseurs et assurer mes objectifs financiers et organisationnels.

  • Somepan - Opérateur

    2010 - 2010 Stage ouvrier de 4 semaines à Somepan, menuiserie industrielle (Saint Sulpice sur Tarn, 81).

Formations

  • ICAM (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 2009 - maintenant Ingénieur généraliste Arts et Métiers

