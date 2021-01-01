Romain BIELAIRE

Industrial Engineer, currently working for Decathlon as Purchase Director for Decathlon Packaging team.



I started my journey in Airbus were I discovered an amazing industry.



Then, in order to satisfy my curiosity for new products & cultures I decided to join Decathlon Bangladesh were I spent 2 years working everyday in one of our garment woven factory on Quality, Indus, CI and HRP topics.



I joined Production France team, where I continued to satisfy my industrial curiosity working on a multitude of process such as foam moulding, plastic roto-moulding, welding, climbing ropes, punching bags, webbing etc...

I also took the opportunity to invest more time on an important topic for me, our human responsibility in production (HRP), becoming assessor.



After this experience, I went to Ethiopia for 3 years, to create Decathlon Production office in the country.



Beside, I am found of sports.

Especially of Judo, that I try to develop in Ethiopia with a group of enthusiast judokas. Judo is for me a great way to educate and help people growing themselves. Out of the obvious fitness benefit that judo brings to people, its core values of courage, respect, modesty, sincerity and friendship are very important values for me.