Romain DE SANTI

Freelance
- Freelance
2005 - maintenant
Now Freelance, Based in paris, you can contact me for : Web design , Motion Design, Visual Identity , Illustration ...
Working with :
Euro RSCG, BETC Design, Logic design, LGB prod, Altima, Publicis Activ lille, Digitas, Seenk ...
Projects for :
Orange, SNCF, VU games (Blizzard), TF1, FF Escrime, FFRoller sports, FF Handisport, IBM, Altran, Lancome, Rolex, Orange and much more...
Teaching Multimedia, Art direction and motion design in worksphop at IIM ( l'Institut de l'Internet et du Multimédia à Paris La Défense )
Showreel & CV : http://www.romain-desanti.com
Fresh works on Vimeo : http://www.vimeo.com/29417063