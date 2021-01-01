Menu

Romain DE SANTI

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Http://www.romain-desanti.com/

Mes compétences :
After Effect
Design
Direction artistique
Motion
Motion Design
Web
Web design

Entreprises

  • Freelance - Freelance

    2005 - maintenant Now Freelance, Based in paris, you can contact me for : Web design , Motion Design, Visual Identity , Illustration ...

    Working with :
    Euro RSCG, BETC Design, Logic design, LGB prod, Altima, Publicis Activ lille, Digitas, Seenk ...

    Projects for :
    Orange, SNCF, VU games (Blizzard), TF1, FF Escrime, FFRoller sports, FF Handisport, IBM, Altran, Lancome, Rolex, Orange and much more...

    Teaching Multimedia, Art direction and motion design in worksphop at IIM ( l'Institut de l'Internet et du Multimédia à Paris La Défense )

    Showreel & CV : http://www.romain-desanti.com
    Fresh works on Vimeo : http://www.vimeo.com/29417063

  • Seenk - Graphic Designer / Art Director.

    2000 - 2005 5 Years exp At Seenk , Graphic design Agency . Worked as designer and art director on numerous Brand as Ubisoft, Vinci, Air France, Renault, Citroen, PSA, and Tv shows for french TV.
    www.seenk.com

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :