Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Romain DESGRANGES
Ajouter
Romain DESGRANGES
Montrouge
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Neuilly-sur-Seine
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CREDIT AGRICOLE
- Relationship Manager Corporate Coverage
Montrouge
maintenant
Gestion d'un portefeuille de grandes entreprises dans le secteur industriel
Formations
Dauphine
Paris
2005 - 2007
Finance d'entreprise
Réseau
Etienne VASSILIADIS
Nicolas BOUTONNET
Pascal BONNET
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z