Menu

Romain DESMOULINS

PARIS 16

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Angoulême

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Irp Auto - Webmaster

    PARIS 16 2018 - maintenant

Formations

  • IUT

    La Rochelle 2015 - 2016

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :