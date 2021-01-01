Retail
Romain DESVIGNE
Romain DESVIGNE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Prospection
Client Relations Management
Sales development
Vidasmart solutions
- Sales Executive
2017 - 2017
Meet with prospects
Door knock B2B and B2C for certain area codes
Sell internet, mobile, and security services
Meet with business owners and home owners
Barton & Guestier
- Account executive
2016 - 2016
Prospect for new clients
Meet with business owners and present products
Expand product portfolio for current clients
Perform tastings to push sales
Paca East incubator
- Startup development intern
2015 - 2015
Assist startup in their business plan and structure
Assist startup recruitment
Provide support on European project
Florida International University (Miami)
Miami
2015 - 2016
Masters in Business Administration
Skema Business School
Sophia Antipolis
2011 - 2014
Bachelor of Business Administration
International Studies Charter High School (Miami)
Miami
2006 - 2010
Baccalaureate (ES)
Georges DESVIGNE
