Romain DESVIGNE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Prospection
Client Relations Management
Sales development

Entreprises

  • Vidasmart solutions - Sales Executive

    2017 - 2017 Meet with prospects
    Door knock B2B and B2C for certain area codes
    Sell internet, mobile, and security services
    Meet with business owners and home owners

  • Barton & Guestier - Account executive

    2016 - 2016 Prospect for new clients
    Meet with business owners and present products
    Expand product portfolio for current clients
    Perform tastings to push sales

  • Paca East incubator - Startup development intern

    2015 - 2015 Assist startup in their business plan and structure
    Assist startup recruitment
    Provide support on European project

Formations

  • Florida International University (Miami)

    Miami 2015 - 2016 Masters in Business Administration

  • Skema Business School

    Sophia Antipolis 2011 - 2014 Bachelor of Business Administration

  • International Studies Charter High School (Miami)

    Miami 2006 - 2010 Baccalaureate (ES)

Réseau

