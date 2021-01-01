Menu

Romain DOBBELAERE

Lyon

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Choisy-le-Roi

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Artelia - Apprenti ingénieur MO

    Lyon 2017 - maintenant

  • Agexea - Apprenti ingénieur d'affaires

    Le Pré-Saint-Gervais 2016 - 2017

  • Rabot Dutilleul - Apprenti ingénieur Travaux

    Wasquehal cedex 2015 - 2016

  • Versant - Apprenti chargé d'affaires

    2013 - 2015

  • Foot Locker - Responsable Stocks - Vendeur

    2013 - 2013

Formations

Annuaire des membres :