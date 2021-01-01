Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Romain DOBBELAERE
Ajouter
Romain DOBBELAERE
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Choisy-le-Roi
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Artelia
- Apprenti ingénieur MO
Lyon
2017 - maintenant
Agexea
- Apprenti ingénieur d'affaires
Le Pré-Saint-Gervais
2016 - 2017
Rabot Dutilleul
- Apprenti ingénieur Travaux
Wasquehal cedex
2015 - 2016
Versant
- Apprenti chargé d'affaires
2013 - 2015
Foot Locker
- Responsable Stocks - Vendeur
2013 - 2013
Formations
EI. CESI - Ecole D`Ingenieurs Du CESI
Nanterre
2016 - 2019
Ingénieur BTP
ESITC Cachan
Cachan
2015 - 2016
Ingénieur des Travaux de la Construction
Lycée Bâtiment Saint Lambert
Paris
2013 - 2015
BTS Bâtiment
Lycée Jean Mace
Vitry Sur Seine
2009 - 2012
Baccalauréat Scientifique option SVT spécialité Mathématiques
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z