Romain DONATELLA

Meudon

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Aareon france - Community manager

    Meudon 2012 - maintenant

  • Le Crédit Lyonnais - Chargé d'acceuil

    Villejuif 2011 - 2011

Formations

  • EMLV

    Paris La Défense 2012 - 2014 Négociation et Management des Affaires

  • EMLV

    Paris La Défense 2008 - 2012 Marketing B to B

  • Lycée Notre Dame

    Boulogne Billancourt 2003 - 2007 STG option gestion

    Filières scientifique, economique et sociale, littéraire, STT/STG

Réseau

