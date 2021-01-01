Retail
Romain DONATELLA
Romain DONATELLA
Meudon
En résumé
Entreprises
Aareon france
- Community manager
Meudon
2012 - maintenant
Le Crédit Lyonnais
- Chargé d'acceuil
Villejuif
2011 - 2011
Formations
EMLV
Paris La Défense
2012 - 2014
Négociation et Management des Affaires
EMLV
Paris La Défense
2008 - 2012
Marketing B to B
Lycée Notre Dame
Boulogne Billancourt
2003 - 2007
STG option gestion
Filières scientifique, economique et sociale, littéraire, STT/STG
Constance RUSSO
Hicham GHAZI
Jean-François FIET
Jean-Jacques MACHURET
Léa RUBERU
Mathilde RAMOISY
Maxime PETIT
Pauline HAUGUEL
Valentine GARIN
Vincent TAZE-BERNARD
