Romain DONNEGER

Durham

En résumé

Titulaire d'un doctorat en Neurobiologie Moléculaire j'ai ensuite entrepris une formation d'Attaché de Recherche Clinique à Sup Santé Paris. Je suis actuellement ARC stagiaire chez Quintiles.

Mes compétences :
Neurosciences
Neurobiology
Cell Culture
Alzheimer's disease
mass spectrometry analysis
interactome analysis
Western Blotting
Student supervision
Stock Control
General lab management
Experimental design
ELISA

Entreprises

  • Quintiles - Attaché de Recherche Clinique

    Durham 2016 - maintenant Je suis actuellement en stage au sein du département "Global Funtional Ressourcing GFR"

  • Institut de Génomique Fonctionnelle (IGF) - Doctorant

    montpellier 2010 - 2014 Au sein du département de Neurobiologie et de l'équipe Sérotonine et physiopathologie
    http://www.igf.cnrs.fr/spip.php?article88

    Missions :

    Identification de nouveaux partenaires protéiques du récepteur de type 4 de la sérotonine et de l'alpha secretase ADAM10 par une approche de spectrométrie de masse. Le but est d'identifier de nouveaux mécanismes impliqués dans la maturation du précurseur de la protéine amyloïde, élément centrale dans la maladie d'Alzheimer.
    Ces travaux sont effectué dans le contexte d'une thèse de doctorat.

    Réalisations :

    -Communications

    2012 (Juillet) : 8th FENS, Forum of Neuroscience, Barcelone, ESPAGNE (poster)
    “A 5-TH4/APP/ADAM10 membrane bound complex contributes to promote non-amyloïdogenic pathway.” Romain Donneger, Maud Cochet, Elisabeth Cassier, Florence Gaven, Stefan F. Lichtenthaler, Philippe Marin, Joël Bockaert, Aline Dumuis and Sylvie Claeysen.

    2012 (Juillet) : Serotonin Club Meeting, Montpellier, FRANCE (poster)
    “How the 5-HT4 receptor contributes to promote the non-amyloïdogenic pathway of APP” Romain Donneger, Maud Cochet, Elisabeth Cassier, Florence Gaven, Stefan F. Lichtenthaler, Philippe Marin, Joël Bockaert, Aline Dumuis and Sylvie Claeysen.

    2011 (Nov.) : Journée des neurosciences de Montpellier, FRANCE (présentation orale)
    Le réseau protéique associé au récepteur 5-HT4 de la sérotonine, de nouvelles cibles favorisant le métabolisme de l’APP vers la voie non-amyloïdogénique.

    -Publications

    2013 (Sept) "Serotonin Type 4 Receptor Dimers" Sylvie Claeysen, Romain Donneger, Patrizia Giannoni, Florence Gaven and Lucie P. Pellissier 

    2013 (Janv) "5‐HT4 Receptors Constitutively Promote the Non-Amyloidogenic Pathway of APP Cleavage and Interact with ADAM10" Maud Cochet, Romain Donneger, Elisabeth Cassier, Florence Gaven, Stefan F. Lichtenthaler, Philippe Marin, Joël Bockaert, Aline Dumuis*, and Sylvie Claeysen*
    http://pubs.acs.org.gate1.inist.fr/doi/abs/10.1021/cn300095t

    2012 (Sept) "Alzheimer culprits: Cellular crossroads and interplay" Sylvie Claeysen, Maud Cochet, Romain Donneger, Aline Dumuis, Joël Bockaert, Patrizia Giannoni
    http://www.sciencedirect.com.gate1.inist.fr/science/article/pii/S0898656812001453

  • Institut for Functional Genomics (IGF) - PhD Student

    2010 - 2014 Supervisor : Sylvie CLAEYSEN
    Project : Study of the 5-HT4/ADAM10/APP complex and search for proteins associated
    with ADAM10 : new players promoting the non-amyloïdogenic pathway in the context of
    Alzheimer's disease.
    Keywords : 5-HT4 receptor, ADAM10, APP, Alzheimer's disease, proteomics

  • Institut de Génomique Fonctionnelle - Stagiaire

    montpellier 2010 - 2010 Mission :
    Etude de la stimulation de la libération d’APP soluble α par le récepteur 5-HT4 via une interaction physique spécifique avec l’α-sécrétase ADAM 10.
    Référent : Aline DUMUIS
    http://www.researchgate.net/profile/Aline_Dumuis/

    Ces travaux ont été réalisés à l'occasion de ma 2ème année de Master en Biologie Santé.

  • Institut for Functional Genomics (IGF) - MSc student

    2010 - 2010 Supervisor : Aline DUMUIS
    Project : Regulation of the Amyloid Precursor Protein (APP) processing by the 5-HT4
    receptor.
    Keywords : 5-HT4 receptor, APP, sAPP , non-amyloidogenic pathway, cell culture

  • Institute of Biomolecules Max Mousseron (IBMM) - MSc student

    2009 - 2009 Supervisor : Jean Louis BANERES
    Project : Study of the interactions between GPCRs (G Protein-Coupled Receptors) and
    beta-arrestin 2 in an in vitro context
    Keywords : GPCRs, beta-arrestin 2, recombinant proteins, purification, renaturation

  • Institut des Biomolécules Max Mousseron (IBMM) - Stagiaire

    2009 - 2009 Mission :
    Production d'une arrestine recombinante. Reconstitution in vitro du complexe avec un récepteur .
    Référent : Jean-Louis BANERES
    http://www.ibmm.univ-montp1.fr/spip.php?page=pageperso&id_user=7

    Ces travaux ont été réalisés à l'occasion de ma 1ère année de Master en Biologie Santé.

Formations

  • SupSanté INSEEC

    Paris 2015 - 2016

  • Université Des Sciences Et Techniques Montpellier II

    Montpellier 2008 - 2010 Master's degree

    Master's degree in biology and health sciences (speciality : neurobiology and endocrinology)

  • Université Montpellier 2 Sciences Et Technique Du Languedoc

    Montpellier 2008 - 2010 Master

    Profil BIOMED
    Parcours Neurobiologie et Endocrinologie
    http://www.masterbs.univ-montp2.fr/

  • Université De La Nouvelle-Calédonie (UNC) (Nouméa)

    Nouméa 2005 - 2008 Bachelor's Degree

    Bachelor's degree in Life, Earth and Universe Sciences

  • Université De La Nouvelle-Calédonie (UNC) (Nouméa)

    Nouméa 2005 - 2008 Licence

    http://www.univ-nc.nc/formation/catalogue-des-formations/licence-sciences-de-la-vie--de-la-terre-et-de-l-environnement

