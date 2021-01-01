Institut de Génomique Fonctionnelle (IGF)
- Doctorant
montpellier
2010 - 2014
Au sein du département de Neurobiologie et de l'équipe Sérotonine et physiopathologie
http://www.igf.cnrs.fr/spip.php?article88
Missions :
Identification de nouveaux partenaires protéiques du récepteur de type 4 de la sérotonine et de l'alpha secretase ADAM10 par une approche de spectrométrie de masse. Le but est d'identifier de nouveaux mécanismes impliqués dans la maturation du précurseur de la protéine amyloïde, élément centrale dans la maladie d'Alzheimer.
Ces travaux sont effectué dans le contexte d'une thèse de doctorat.
Réalisations :
-Communications
2012 (Juillet) : 8th FENS, Forum of Neuroscience, Barcelone, ESPAGNE (poster)
“A 5-TH4/APP/ADAM10 membrane bound complex contributes to promote non-amyloïdogenic pathway.” Romain Donneger, Maud Cochet, Elisabeth Cassier, Florence Gaven, Stefan F. Lichtenthaler, Philippe Marin, Joël Bockaert, Aline Dumuis and Sylvie Claeysen.
2012 (Juillet) : Serotonin Club Meeting, Montpellier, FRANCE (poster)
“How the 5-HT4 receptor contributes to promote the non-amyloïdogenic pathway of APP” Romain Donneger, Maud Cochet, Elisabeth Cassier, Florence Gaven, Stefan F. Lichtenthaler, Philippe Marin, Joël Bockaert, Aline Dumuis and Sylvie Claeysen.
2011 (Nov.) : Journée des neurosciences de Montpellier, FRANCE (présentation orale)
Le réseau protéique associé au récepteur 5-HT4 de la sérotonine, de nouvelles cibles favorisant le métabolisme de l’APP vers la voie non-amyloïdogénique.
-Publications
2013 (Sept) "Serotonin Type 4 Receptor Dimers" Sylvie Claeysen, Romain Donneger, Patrizia Giannoni, Florence Gaven and Lucie P. Pellissier
2013 (Janv) "5‐HT4 Receptors Constitutively Promote the Non-Amyloidogenic Pathway of APP Cleavage and Interact with ADAM10" Maud Cochet, Romain Donneger, Elisabeth Cassier, Florence Gaven, Stefan F. Lichtenthaler, Philippe Marin, Joël Bockaert, Aline Dumuis*, and Sylvie Claeysen*
http://pubs.acs.org.gate1.inist.fr/doi/abs/10.1021/cn300095t
2012 (Sept) "Alzheimer culprits: Cellular crossroads and interplay" Sylvie Claeysen, Maud Cochet, Romain Donneger, Aline Dumuis, Joël Bockaert, Patrizia Giannoni
http://www.sciencedirect.com.gate1.inist.fr/science/article/pii/S0898656812001453