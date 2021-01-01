Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Romain DRONNEAU
Ajouter
Romain DRONNEAU
Bron
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Angers
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cerema
- Responsable de projet
Bron
2007 - maintenant
Thales Communications
- Développeur informatique
Courbevoie
2006 - 2006
Formations
CNAM ISERPA ISERPA
Angers
2002 - 2003
Réseau
Anastasia MARTIN
Aurélie RANOUX (BUZON)
Lucie PLOQUIN
Philippe GILLES
Philippe JANDIN
Pierre HERIAUT
Samuel TESSIER
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z