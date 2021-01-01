Romain DROUIN

PARIS2012 - maintenantThe Leveraged Finance team deals with the origination and execution of long term credit facilities to finance LBO transactions, i.e. acquisitions of corporate targets by private equity houses. Covering Germany, Austria and CEE and interacting with M&A, High Yield Bonds, Telecom Media Tech and Infrastructure departments, my main responsibilities consist in:
- Building cash flow models based on historical trends and management business plan to reflect the company’s debt capacity;
- Analyzing corporate, financial and industry risks;
- Preparing pitch for clients and credit papers for the risk department.
Paris2011 - 2011PARIS - The Corporate Acquisition Finance team arranges and underwrites long term credit facilities to finance strategic corporate acquisitions led by large and middle-sized companies. Covering French clients and working with M&A and syndication departments, my key responsibilities included:
- Detailed corporate and industry analysis to identify key transaction risks and considerations;
- Historical financial analysis and cash-flow modelling;
- Credit proposal and pitch preparation.
Axa Private Equity
- Financial Controller - Intern
2010 - 2010PARIS - Assisting the financial controller in charge of the AXA France Insurance Investment mandate, my main missions consisted in:
- Monitoring and controlling the daily cash-flows between three investment vehicles, Matignon Développement 1, 2, & 3, (total AUM : €4.7bn) and their underlying investments (funds, fund of funds, listed and non-listed companies);
- Following-up cash by controlling bank reconciliations and overdraft facilities;
- Valuating and analyzing the three investment portfolios before the quarterly valuation committees;
- Producing the annual management report for each investment vehicle.
Paris2009 - 2009PARIS - The Risk Capital Markets team is in charge of evaluating the counterparty risk of BNP Paribas’ capital market activities. Covering regulated funds (especially SICAV and FCP) managed by French, German and Luxemburg asset managers, my main responsibilities consisted in:
- Processing requests from the Front-Office (Fixed Income, Equities and Derivatives) to make new credit lines available for funds;
- Analyzing the funds’ investment policies and certifying the overall quality of their representatives;
- Establishing a global rating for each investment fund based on the level of risk;
- Measuring the strength of the regulatory environment and participating in building-up the legal documentation;
- Introducing the conclusions to steering committees in order to approve the new credit lines.
Daimler AG
- Intern - Assistant Key Account Manager
LE CHESNAY2008 - 2008STUTTGART - I worked in the Sales Department of Mercedes-Benz Trucks Europe and:
- Participated to the preparation of commercial bids for transportation companies wishing to purchase truck fleets;
- Calculated and analyzed the sale prices, production costs, and profit margins of trucks included in the commercial bids;
- Updated corporate profiles introducing key clients;
- Carried out the sales analysis and released the monthly sales reports.
Formations
The Pennsylvania State University - Smeal College PennState (State College)