Romain DUBÉ
Romain DUBÉ
NANTES
En résumé
Le Temps Des Cerises
- Directeur régional
2017 - maintenant
HAPPYCHIC (Bizzbee Brice Jules)
- Charger de projet digitalisation du point de vente
Roubaix
2016 - 2017
HAPPYCHIC (Bizzbee Brice Jules)
- Manager
Roubaix
2014 - 2017
Decathlon
- Responsable service client gestion du personnel
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2012 - 2014
Decathlon
- Responsable de rayon
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2010 - 2012
CCI
Angers
2007 - 2009
Elodie CORRIERE
Kevin POULAIN
