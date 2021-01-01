Menu

Romain DUBÉ

NANTES

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Nantes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Le Temps Des Cerises - Directeur régional

    2017 - maintenant

  • HAPPYCHIC (Bizzbee Brice Jules) - Charger de projet digitalisation du point de vente

    Roubaix 2016 - 2017

  • HAPPYCHIC (Bizzbee Brice Jules) - Manager

    Roubaix 2014 - 2017

  • Decathlon - Responsable service client gestion du personnel

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2012 - 2014

  • Decathlon - Responsable de rayon

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2010 - 2012

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :