Romain DUBÉ
Romain DUBÉ
Roubaix
Entreprises
HAPPYCHIC (Bizzbee Brice Jules)
- RESPONSABLE DE MAGASIN
Roubaix
2014 - maintenant
DECATHLON
- Responsable service client
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2012 - 2014
Decathlon
- Responsable de rayon Randonnée
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2010 - 2012
LE PAIN QUOTIDIEN
- SERVEUR
2008 - 2009
Serveur durant 1 an à Londres, au sein de l'entreprise le Pain Quotidien.
Formations
CCI ANGERS
Angers
2006 - 2008
Réseau
Adeline FRUNEAU
Aurelie LE BRAS
Caroline SORLUT
Florent Michel LOCATELLI
Gad AYACHE
Jérémie CHEVAL
Maurice GOBBE
Romain MARQUIS
Sylvain SOLSONA
Victor COUTUREAU
