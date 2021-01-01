Menu

Romain DUBÉ

Roubaix

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Nantes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • HAPPYCHIC (Bizzbee Brice Jules) - RESPONSABLE DE MAGASIN

    Roubaix 2014 - maintenant

  • DECATHLON - Responsable service client

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2012 - 2014

  • Decathlon - Responsable de rayon Randonnée

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2010 - 2012

  • LE PAIN QUOTIDIEN - SERVEUR

    2008 - 2009 Serveur durant 1 an à Londres, au sein de l'entreprise le Pain Quotidien.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :