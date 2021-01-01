Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Romain DUNEZ
Ajouter
Romain DUNEZ
PETIT QUEVILLY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
DB Schenker Evreux
- Affrèteur National
2012 - maintenant
TRANSPORT MLT
- Exploitant / Affréteur
2006 - 2012
Formations
Groupe Promotrans (St Etienne Du Rouvray)
St Etienne Du Rouvray
2006 - 2008
BTS Transport
Réseau
Annabelle DUPLANNE
Anthony COURPOTIN
Daniel HARD
Jennifer VIELLE
Jérôme SAINLAUD
Mathieu BIGOT
Quentin GUENNOU
Rémi PLANTEY
Sarah FOSSE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z