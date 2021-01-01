Retail
Romain DUVERGER
Romain DUVERGER
VILLEURBANNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Optical Center
- Opticien-Directeur
2010 - maintenant
Optical Center
- Opticien-Collaborateur
2008 - 2010
Formations
ISO LYON ISO
Lyon
2006 - 2008
Réseau
Christelle VERHILLE
Fanny DE LUCA
Jean Philippe BEDU
Laurent DUPONT
Romain MARQUIS
Romain QUIOT
