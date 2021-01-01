Menu

Romain EMERY

GARDANNE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Gardanne

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Sapeur pompier des bouches du rhone - Firefighter

    2008 - maintenant

Formations

  • CFA Saint Victoire Aix En Provence (Aix En Provence)

    Aix En Provence 2007 - 2009

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :