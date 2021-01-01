Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Romain ENGEL
Ajouter
Romain ENGEL
Москва
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Strasbourg
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AMS
- Gérant
Москва
maintenant
Formations
IUT Licence Pro Management des echanges internationaux
Roubaix
2008 - 2009
Management des Echanges Internationaux
IESA (Strasbourg)
Strasbourg
2004 - 2006
BTS NRC
Réseau
Alexandra LAUREYNS
Emilie VANBRANTEGHEM
Michel BLANCK
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z