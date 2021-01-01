Romain FATIN

2011 - 2011Five-‐month internship in various departments (Purchasing, Logistics) in charge of
• Managed a team of 3 peoples in a wines & spirits retail department
• Took inventory on Fresh and Frozen food department
• Long-‐Term Project about developing a new bakery concept
• Optimized store’s shelves organization to enhance profits
• Integrated new products’ assortment on reduce surface area
• Organized a one month event with important deadline and profits objectives, with VIP guests and one night opening
• Participated on Human Resources dilemma and critical situations
• Developed a fast and self-‐taught ability to deal with unpredicted missions or situations
• Analyzed Competition’s prices position and quickly respond to it
HomeLights Research Asia Ltd. (Shanghai (??), CHINA)
- Marketing Assistant
2010 - 2011Six-‐month internship in marketing department in charge of:
• Analyzed the competition and competitors’ products
• Started a market research in US, in cooperation with a « Freelancer » located in California.
• Project Management about the creation of Marketing Video.
• Identify and propose solution to improve marketing strategies.
• Developed a new marketing strategy thanks to social network
• Defined Marketing Plan to convince potentials clients (Carrefour,￼￼Leclerc, Auchan)
2009 - 2009Six-‐month internship as project manager in charge of:
￼• Developed new project about suppliers evaluation for worldwide offices
• Created a data base and developed it
• Managed relationship between suppliers and customers
• Classified documents and used its efficiently
• Demonstrated my ability to learn quickly and work alone
• Used efficiently the free access to the company’s data
• Interacted with co-‐workers and worked together
• Respected Deadlines
S.A.S. Francofolies (La Rochelle, FRANCE)
- Financial & Buyer Assistant
2008 - 2008Two months internship as Financial and Buyer assistant:
• Used computer to record data for the adviser
• Managed more than 150 working contracts
• Demonstrated my ability to learn quickly and work alone
• Classified records
• Communicated by email and telephone with potential workers