Menu

Romain FATIN

Boulogne Billancourt

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à la Rochelle

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Achats
Distribution
dynamique
Internet
Management
Optimisme
Persévérant
Ressources humaines
Conduite du changement
Industrie
Formation

Entreprises

  • Campbell Soup Company - Acheteur Junior Packaging et Ingrédients

    Boulogne Billancourt 2013 - 2013

  • E.Leclerc IMMOMOK S.p.zoo (Warsaw, POLAND) - Executive Director's Assistant

    2011 - 2011 Five-­‐month internship in various departments (Purchasing, Logistics) in charge of
    • Managed a team of 3 peoples in a wines & spirits retail department
    • Took inventory on Fresh and Frozen food department
    • Long-­‐Term Project about developing a new bakery concept
    • Optimized store’s shelves organization to enhance profits
    • Integrated new products’ assortment on reduce surface area
    • Organized a one month event with important deadline and profits objectives, with VIP guests and one night opening
    • Participated on Human Resources dilemma and critical situations
    • Developed a fast and self-­‐taught ability to deal with unpredicted missions or situations
    • Analyzed Competition’s prices position and quickly respond to it

  • HomeLights Research Asia Ltd. (Shanghai (??), CHINA) - Marketing Assistant

    2010 - 2011 Six-­‐month internship in marketing department in charge of:
    • Analyzed the competition and competitors’ products
    • Started a market research in US, in cooperation with a « Freelancer » located in California.
    • Project Management about the creation of Marketing Video.
    • Identify and propose solution to improve marketing strategies.
    • Developed a new marketing strategy thanks to social network
    • Defined Marketing Plan to convince potentials clients (Carrefour,￼￼Leclerc, Auchan)

  • SIPLEC Ltd (Shanghai (??), CHINA) - Purchasing Project Manager

    2009 - 2009 Six-­‐month internship as project manager in charge of:
    ￼• Developed new project about suppliers evaluation for worldwide offices
    • Created a data base and developed it
    • Managed relationship between suppliers and customers
    • Classified documents and used its efficiently
    • Demonstrated my ability to learn quickly and work alone
    • Used efficiently the free access to the company’s data
    • Interacted with co-­‐workers and worked together
    • Respected Deadlines

  • S.A.S. Francofolies (La Rochelle, FRANCE) - Financial & Buyer Assistant

    2008 - 2008 Two months internship as Financial and Buyer assistant:
    • Used computer to record data for the adviser
    • Managed more than 150 working contracts
    • Demonstrated my ability to learn quickly and work alone
    • Classified records
    • Communicated by email and telephone with potential workers

Formations

  • Groupe Sup De Co La Rochelle

    La Rochelle maintenant

  • Essec

    Cergy Pontoise 2012 - 2013 Bac+5 Spécialisation Achats

  • Groupe Sup De Co (La Rochelle)

    La Rochelle 2007 - 2012 Bac +4 Spécialisation "International Business Management"

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :