Romain FAUST
Romain FAUST
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cedeo
- Commercial
2011 - maintenant
Thermatic
- Charge d'affaire
2010 - 2010
Formations
Ecole Superieur De Gestion, Commerce Et Finance ESGC&F (Labege)
Labege
2011 - 2012
licence
IUT Génie Civil
Toulouse
2010 - 2011
licence pro génie climatique
IUT Génie Civil
Toulouse
2008 - 2010
dut génie civil
Réseau
Amélie DOLEU
Benoît BESSAC
Eric HUBER
Guillaume DEBAR
Jonathan DOUMERG
Pascal DUNEAU
Patrick GISPALOU
Quentin BUISSON
Susz DAVID
