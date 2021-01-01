Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Romain FAUSTIN
Romain FAUSTIN
BONDOUFLE
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Bondoufle
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SNCF
- Contrôleur de gestion
2012 - maintenant
SNCF
- Maitrise d'ouvrage SI
2011 - 2012
SNCF
- Maitrise d'ouvrage SI
2010 - 2011
Cabinet foucault
- Assistant comptable
2008 - 2009
Formations
Université Evry Val D'Essonne
Evry
maintenant
Université D'Evry (Saint Maurice)
Saint Maurice
2006 - 2011
Master 2 - Stratégie, Pilotage Et Contrôle Dans L'Entreprise (Evry)
Evry
2006 - 2011
Master
Master 2 - Stratégie, Pilotage et Contrôle dans l'entreprise
Réseau
Alexandra DI BATTISTA
Aurore JAGU
Guillaume LANG
Hayriye DAGDOGAN
Julie BLOEMHOF
Nouné DER ARSENIAN
Sophie TOURNIÉ
Souad IBNOUZAHIR
Regie Autonome Des Transports Parisiens - Ratp (Paris)
Stephane FOUCAULT
Vinoth SIDAMBARAM
