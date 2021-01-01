Retail
Romain FLORIAU
Romain FLORIAU
Émerainville
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe Ponticelli Frères
- Technicien de maintenance
Émerainville
2015 - maintenant
Monteur, tuyauteur, contrôle supportage
Endel cofely gdf-suez
- Technicien de maintenance
2011 - 2014
Maintenance robinetterie, maintenance capacité,
Armée de terre 19ème régiment du génie
- Caporal, mécanicien VL-PL
2006 - 2011
Formations
MFR La Rousselière (Montreuil Bellay)
Montreuil Bellay
2003 - 2005
CAP-BEP
Réseau
Fabien PEUGEOT
