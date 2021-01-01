Retail
Romain FOURCADE
Romain FOURCADE
CHAPONNAY
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ECODIS S.A.S
- Technico-commercial
CHAPONNAY
2016 - maintenant
ITE SUDOUEST
- Conducteur de travaux
2014 - 2016
SMAC
- Conducteur de travaux
ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX
2012 - 2014
JPH Constructions métalliques
- Monteur en charpente
2011 - 2012
Formations
CFPCT Toulouse Palays
Toulouse
2012 - 2013
LYCEE TECHNIQUE CANTAU
Anglet
2009 - 2011
BTS enveloppe du batiment
Réseau
Bertrand CARETTE
David BRÉMOND
Emeline GUERIN
Expert DOMOTIC
Guillaume LEFEBVRE
Inès AYED
Michael GHYSELINCK
Nicolas CRANTELLE
Olivier BACH
Simon HUDRY
