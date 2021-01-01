Menu

Romain FOURCADE

CHAPONNAY

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Toulouse

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ECODIS S.A.S - Technico-commercial

    CHAPONNAY 2016 - maintenant

  • ITE SUDOUEST - Conducteur de travaux

    2014 - 2016

  • SMAC - Conducteur de travaux

    ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX 2012 - 2014

  • JPH Constructions métalliques - Monteur en charpente

    2011 - 2012

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :