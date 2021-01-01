Menu

Romain FROCOURD

En résumé

Mes compétences :
CRM
eCRM
Email marketing
Marketing
Business développement

Entreprises

  • Paul Smith - Chef de projet CRM

    2014 - maintenant

  • CHANEL - Analyste CRM

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2013 - 2014

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :