Romain GASSIAT

Marly-le-Roi

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Mammalian cell culture
MAb purification
Process development
Production GMP
Gestion d'équipe
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Glaxosmithkline - Supply Chain Project Manager

    Marly-le-Roi 2017 - maintenant Responsable lead time et priorités supply de l'unité de production Filling & Visual Inspection

  • GlaxoSmithKline - Future Leaders Programme Associate

    Marly-le-Roi 2015 - maintenant 1/ Bulk Production Supervisor (1 year - September 2015-2016)
    - Team management
    - Day to day Plannification (Resources, activites, ..)
    - Performance, Quality, EHS KPIs tracking
    - GMP QMS responsible (Déviation, Change control, CAPA, Oversight, Audit L1..)
    - Continuous Improvement Projects proposal & implementation

    Project Manager for all strategical storage projects within the MPU and beyond (multi-sites, multi-MPUs)
    - Planning adherence
    - Stakeholder Management
    - Communication strategy and implementation
    - Time & Resources coordination

    2/ QA Release & Site conformance - Project Management (6 months - September to March 2017, Marietta, USA)
    - Drive the implementation & valdiation of a new SAP GMP Document Management System for the site.
    - Write the QC Core File to align with for regulatory requirements

    3/ Global Supply Chain Project Manager - Lead time Reduction initiatives (6 months - March 2017 to ongoing)
    - FIFO/Priority Lane
    - Date accuracy

  • Altran Belgium - Consultant - QA Assurance Stérilité at GSK Vaccines

    2015 - 2015 Project 1: Following FDA comments, project goal is to reduce and prevent as much as possible viable and non-viable environmental contamination. As SAM support, I have to :

    - Review on-site current aseptic practices versus current procedure requirements (Decontamination, material transfer in grade A, aseptic manipulation in grade A, EM testing in grade A, material transfer out from grade A).
    - Propose and implement aseptic practice improvements in agreement with production and QA teams.
    - Develop a half-day on-site training (theoretical and practical) for new and current GMP technicians. This training package summarizes all the best must-do practices associated with critical aseptic manipulations steps related to grade A.


    Project 2: Following FDA comments, as SAM support, I have to manage the implementation of electronic EM sample management to decrease the number of invalid EM testings.

    - Manage local MPU project timelines compliance with global timelines.
    - Coordinate all steps of implementation with Production, Quality Assurance and Project teams
    o Propose in agreement with Global recommendations and Production Facilities Management, a local budget for the MPU.
    o Justify the rational of the project electronic hardware order and budget
    o Determine key point of contact for training and trainer activities
    o Strategize EM Master Data Management for the MPU (2 facilities)
    o Implement the strategy
    o Follow-up the on-site implementation


    Project 3: Following FDA comments, as SAM support, I have to review and create Risk Analysis for EM tests location based on new plan after stop & fix activities in the production facility.

    - Review current EM location Risk Analysis against the SOP for EM location.

  • Altran Belgium - Consultant - Commissioning & Qualification Engineer at GSK Vaccines

    2014 - 2015 Division Life Sciences

    Mission: Réalisation de la Verification de l'ensemble des deux phases d'installation et de tests opérationels (IV/OV) de skids d'inactivation virale (new IPV) suivant l'AsTM E-2500

    - Réalisation des tests de vérification (statiques et dynamiques) et gestion documentaire fournisseur
    - Réalisation et gestion des Change controls.
    - Réalisation du rapport d’équivalence des skids en collaboraton avec l'équipe C&Q, QA et SME concernés.

  • NovImmune S.A - USP Process Development and Optimization Engineer Intern

    2013 - 2013 Mission: Mise en place d'une plateforme générique de production d'anticorps à but thérapeutique
    * développement et optimisation de procédés de Fed-Batch sur les lignées cellulaires CHO leads pour la production d'anticorps propriétaires
    * Fed-Batch, DOE analysis, HPLC (ProtA, SEC, IEX), subcloning, purification, Small scale bioreactor culture

  • Siamed'Xpress - Projet industriel

    2012 - 2013 Projet: Mise en place d'une plateforme d'une plateforme de services d'humanisation d'anticorps thérapeutiques.
    *Supervisor: Pr Catherine Ronin, CEO
    * Mémoire bibliographique, justificatif (matériel et technques), de calculs et économique (viabilité du projet, études d'environnement, de compétitivité, SWOT, Gantt, Resultat et plan de financements)

Formations

  • Polytech Marseille (Anciennement ESIL)

    Marseille 2010 - 2013 Ingéneur en Biotechnologies

    Biotechnologies - domaine de la Santé - Marché de la santé, Anticorps, Immunologie, Glycobiologie, Génie des Procédés, Génie Biologique, DOE (plans d'expériences), Qualité, Economie, Gestion, Marketing, ..

