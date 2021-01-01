Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Romain GASTINOIS
Ajouter
Romain GASTINOIS
ST HILAIRE DE RIEZ
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GARAGE PEUGEOT
- CARROSSIER PEINTRE
2017 - maintenant
Formations
CAP CARROSSERIE PEINTURE (Le Mans)
Le Mans
1992 - 1996
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z