Romain GENILLON

Paris

En résumé

Financial engineering wealth management

Portfolio Manager wealth management

Proposition of ideas of arbitrages / investments during the weekly fixed income asset allocation committee

Quantitative finance

Expertise in technical analysis indicators: detection of trends and oversold/overbought levels

Implementation of the global investment strategy into the client portfolios

Monitoring performance and risk of portfolios

Client meetings at the request of the clients (in Monaco)

Developed presentations for clients / prospects – Explanations regarding performances, markets conditions and perspectives

Monitoring performance and risk of portfolios

Mes compétences :
Analyste en macro-économie
Trader Forex
Analyste technique chartiste confirmé
Analyste en Fixed Income (taux d'intérêt)
Visual Basic for Applications
Investissement
Études quantitatives
Gestion de patrimoine

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas - Financial Engeneer

    Paris 2014 - maintenant VBA programer, financial strategies modelling

  • BNP PARIBAS - Portfolio Manager / Fixed Income Analyst

    Paris 2005 - 2014 Proposition of ideas of arbitrages / investments during the weekly fixed income asset allocation committee

    Expert in quantitative finance

    Expertise in technical analysis indicators: detection of trends and oversold/overbought levels

    Implementation of the global investment strategy into the client portfolios

    Monitoring performance and risk of portfolios

    Client meetings at the request of the clients (in Monaco)

    Developed presentations for clients / prospects – Explanations regarding performances, markets conditions and perspectives

    Monitoring performance and risk of portfolios

    Intensive communication with private bankers to explain performances and provide commercial support

  • Privé - Trader / programmeur

    2003 - maintenant programmation sur Metatrader 4, MT4, stratégies d'analyse technique quantitative en mode automatisé avec des facteurs de profits supérieurs à 4

  • BNP Paribas - Middle Officer (support trading)

    Paris 2002 - 2005 Middle-office on securities lending trading

    P&L calculations

    Post-market settlements

    Collateral management

    Corporate actions management

    Counterparties contacts worldwide

    Developed and maintained good business relations with counterparties

Formations

  • 1997 - 2001 Master

    Financial series modelling, financial risk calculation, forecast models, Macroeconomiccs, Mathematics, Statistics, Probabilities

  • Université Aix Marseille 2 Mediterranée

    Aix En Provence 1997 - 2001 Master

    Financial series modelling, time series forcasting, Mathematics, Statistics, Probabilities, Macroeconomics, financial risk management, derivatives

