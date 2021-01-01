Romain GENILLON

Financial engineering wealth management



Portfolio Manager wealth management



Proposition of ideas of arbitrages / investments during the weekly fixed income asset allocation committee



Quantitative finance



Expertise in technical analysis indicators: detection of trends and oversold/overbought levels



Implementation of the global investment strategy into the client portfolios



Monitoring performance and risk of portfolios



Client meetings at the request of the clients (in Monaco)



Developed presentations for clients / prospects – Explanations regarding performances, markets conditions and perspectives



Monitoring performance and risk of portfolios



Mes compétences :

Analyste en macro-économie

Trader Forex

Analyste technique chartiste confirmé

Analyste en Fixed Income (taux d'intérêt)

Visual Basic for Applications

Investissement

Études quantitatives

Gestion de patrimoine