Romain GIANNOTTI
Ajouter
Romain GIANNOTTI
MONTPELLIER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
VIA LOCATION
- Stagiaire
2012 - maintenant
Novotel Montecarlo
- Chef de rang
2011 - 2011
Serveur au restaurant de l’hôtel durant le mois de juillet, puis gérant du bar piscine durant le mois d’août.
Formations
Sup De Co Montpellier
Montpellier
2011 - 2012
Réseau
Ismail BESMA
Justine PRADINES
