Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Romain GIBIELLE
Ajouter
Romain GIBIELLE
Puteaux
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Cergy
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Yara International
- Assistant logistique
Puteaux
2012 - maintenant
Formations
IUT Cergy Pontoise
Cergy Pontoise
2011 - 2012
Réseau
Clara GIBIELLE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z