Romain GONORD

After a Master in Computer Science at Poitiers' university (France), I joined Smile(http://www.smile.fr ) in 2005. Starting as an intern, my job position evolved as a developer, a technical advisor, project manager and now a technical expert. In 10 years, I have came across many technical difficulties that forged the man I am now.



Java developer at first, my passion for frontend development appeared in 2006 with CSS, 2007 for jQuery, 2009 for Javascript and finally 2012 for Angular.



I've been a part of the Technical Office since 2011. I'm in charge of frontend issues. This team of experts do reviews, trainings, IT watch, buildup of technical know how and project assistance. I'm living in Nantes, but my responsibilities bring me to move across our agencies in France and Europe.



My personal blog is "kind of" dead right now and should rise again from ashes in 2015. In the meantime, you can follow my open source activities on Github : https://github.com/astik .



Mes compétences :

Eclipse

Portlet

Jahia

AngularJS

Infoglue

Spring

Struts2

CSS2

Fireworks

CSS3

Liferay

Hibernate

Tomcat

HTML/XHTML

HTML5

SVN

JQuery

Bonita

JavaScript

ESIGate

HTML

Struts

CSS

Content Management System