Romain GRILLET

Mes compétences :
Mergers and Acquisitions
Excel VBA
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Entreprises
Ubs
- M&A Analyst intern
Paris2017 - 2017• Advised medium-sized firms valuated between 10M€ and 500M€ in their financial operations
• Involved in the execution of 3 sell-side mandates in different sectors (health, distribution, industry)
• Drafted different presentation documents used by the team (pitch books, information memoranda, teasers,
management presentations)
• Participated in each step of M&A transaction and the preparation of data rooms
• Built business plans by using different valuation methods (Discounting Cash Flow method, transactions
multiples, trading multiples, LBO)
• Researched and prepared summaries on potential buyers in various industries (pet care, wine, industry)
Kpmg
- Junior Consultant Intern
Courbevoie2016 - 2016• Collaborated with managers, seniors managers and internal legal experts on regulatory issues
• Assisted managers on tailor-made MiFID II gap assessments for 10+ clients of the Luxembourg and Geneva
financial market places
• Involved in the strategy of the development of MiFID II offer (market analysis, preparation of marketing documents and pitchs) with extensive senior exposure
• Wrote 20+ synthesis on impacts of new European regulations for internal and external use
• Supported the Deal Advisory team on the preparation of pitch books during the summer
Kpmg
- Junior Financial Auditor Intern
Courbevoie2016 - 2016• Participated in the final audit for the European Investment Bank and a private equity fund
• Performed analysis of different classes of financial assets and liabilities (investments, cash, capital, debts)
• Carried out investments' recalculations by using valuation methods (DCF, multiples, benchmarks)
Formations
University Of International Business And Economics (UIBE) Beijing (Pekin)