Menu

Romain GRILLET

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Mergers and Acquisitions
Excel VBA
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • Ubs - M&A Analyst intern

    Paris 2017 - 2017 • Advised medium-sized firms valuated between 10M€ and 500M€ in their financial operations
    • Involved in the execution of 3 sell-side mandates in different sectors (health, distribution, industry)
    • Drafted different presentation documents used by the team (pitch books, information memoranda, teasers,
    management presentations)
    • Participated in each step of M&A transaction and the preparation of data rooms
    • Built business plans by using different valuation methods (Discounting Cash Flow method, transactions
    multiples, trading multiples, LBO)
    • Researched and prepared summaries on potential buyers in various industries (pet care, wine, industry)

  • Kpmg - Junior Consultant Intern

    Courbevoie 2016 - 2016 • Collaborated with managers, seniors managers and internal legal experts on regulatory issues
    • Assisted managers on tailor-made MiFID II gap assessments for 10+ clients of the Luxembourg and Geneva
    financial market places
    • Involved in the strategy of the development of MiFID II offer (market analysis, preparation of marketing documents and pitchs) with extensive senior exposure
    • Wrote 20+ synthesis on impacts of new European regulations for internal and external use
    • Supported the Deal Advisory team on the preparation of pitch books during the summer

  • Kpmg - Junior Financial Auditor Intern

    Courbevoie 2016 - 2016 • Participated in the final audit for the European Investment Bank and a private equity fund
    • Performed analysis of different classes of financial assets and liabilities (investments, cash, capital, debts)
    • Carried out investments' recalculations by using valuation methods (DCF, multiples, benchmarks)

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :