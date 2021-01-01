Romain GROSJEAN

2012 - 2016Responsible for developing Jebsen & Jessen Chemicals and Jebsen & Jessen Nutrilife range of products in Cambodia.
Includes business development, defining and implementing operational strategies, managing supplier relations. Full accountability over P&L.
TOTAL E&P BORNEO B.V.
- Assistant Business Developer – Finance Department
2011 - 2011- Responsible for evaluating and presenting various partnerships and gas sales contracts;
- Creation of a legal database of the contracts the company is party to in order to facilitate negotiations.
1 month internship
Brunei Economic Development Board
- Assistant Account Manager
2010 - 2010- Business Plan review for a commercial port project;
- Industry Analysis of the maritime shipping sector in the BIMP-EAGA region.
1 month internship
Crédit Agricole Asset Management France
- Product Specialist Assistant – Euro Fixed Income & Credit
2008 - 2009- Creation of a daily financial markets review;
- Benchmarking of CAAM credit funds;
- Creation of new reporting & due diligence tools;
- Supporting the Request For Proposal team in building the companies' response to major RFPs.
9 month internship
Fortis Investments Management France
- Institutional Clients Sales Assistant
2007 - 2007- Supporting the Request For Proposal (RFP) answering team on major french pension funds assets management contracts;
- Clients reporting during the “subprime” crisis;
- Strategic Internal and External analysis on the Socially Responsible Investments market segment.
3 month internship
Danone Mexico
- Management Control Assistant
Paris2005 - 2005- Market analysis as a support to a new product launching;
- Benchmarking of Danone products on the yoghurt market.