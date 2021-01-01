Menu

Romain GROSJEAN

PHNOM PENH

En résumé

Mes compétences :
COMMERCE
Commerce international
International

Entreprises

  • Jebsen & Jessen (Cambodia) Co., Ltd - General Manager

    2016 - maintenant

  • Jebsen & Jessen Cambodia Co. Ltd. - Division Manager - Chemicals

    2012 - 2016 Responsible for developing Jebsen & Jessen Chemicals and Jebsen & Jessen Nutrilife range of products in Cambodia.

    Includes business development, defining and implementing operational strategies, managing supplier relations. Full accountability over P&L.

  • TOTAL E&P BORNEO B.V. - Assistant Business Developer – Finance Department

    2011 - 2011 - Responsible for evaluating and presenting various partnerships and gas sales contracts;
    - Creation of a legal database of the contracts the company is party to in order to facilitate negotiations.

    1 month internship

  • Brunei Economic Development Board - Assistant Account Manager

    2010 - 2010 - Business Plan review for a commercial port project;
    - Industry Analysis of the maritime shipping sector in the BIMP-EAGA region.

    1 month internship

  • Crédit Agricole Asset Management France - Product Specialist Assistant – Euro Fixed Income & Credit

    2008 - 2009 - Creation of a daily financial markets review;
    - Benchmarking of CAAM credit funds;
    - Creation of new reporting & due diligence tools;
    - Supporting the Request For Proposal team in building the companies' response to major RFPs.

    9 month internship

  • Fortis Investments Management France - Institutional Clients Sales Assistant

    2007 - 2007 - Supporting the Request For Proposal (RFP) answering team on major french pension funds assets management contracts;
    - Clients reporting during the “subprime” crisis;
    - Strategic Internal and External analysis on the Socially Responsible Investments market segment.

    3 month internship

  • Danone Mexico - Management Control Assistant

    Paris 2005 - 2005 - Market analysis as a support to a new product launching;
    - Benchmarking of Danone products on the yoghurt market.

    3 month internship

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :