Menu

Romain GUERRY

LYON

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Alstom transport Rochester (Etats-Unis) -  Sourcing Analyst VIE

    2014 - maintenant

  • ALSTOM Transport - Acheteur de composants électroniques en alternance

    2012 - 2013

  • BILLION SAS - Fonction de support auprès des acheteurs industriels

    2012 - 2012

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :