Romain GUERRY
Romain GUERRY
LYON
Entreprises
Alstom transport Rochester (Etats-Unis)
- Sourcing Analyst VIE
2014 - maintenant
ALSTOM Transport
- Acheteur de composants électroniques en alternance
2012 - 2013
BILLION SAS
- Fonction de support auprès des acheteurs industriels
2012 - 2012
Formations
IAE Lyon 3 - Université Jean Moulin
Lyon
2012 - 2013
Master 2 Management des Achats-spécialisation achats industriels
Aude SARKISSIAN
Clémence HUILLARD
Gael LE BOT
Hafsa BENMESSAOUD
Mélanie SCHMIDT
Mounia BANNAI
Nathanaël BALASQUE
Pauline BOUTRY
Salih ATTAROGLU
Sarah DAMALI
