Romain HENRY
Ajouter
Romain HENRY
GRASSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
NIKE STORE Monte Carlo
- Responsable commercial
2014 - maintenant
DUARIG
- Chef des ventes
2005 - 2014
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
David LESUEUR
Fabien BOTTERO
Patrick AMESLON
