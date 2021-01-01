Menu

Romain HENRY

Villeneuve d'Ascq

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lille

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • DCP, l'Agence Business to Business - Assistant commercial

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2015 - 2015

  • Piscine du Lido - Gérant d'exploitation

    2014 - 2014

  • Boulanger - Vendeur

    FRETIN 2014 - 2014

  • O'Chalet - Barman

    2013 - 2013

  • SPE (Société des Peintures Européennes) - Magasinier

    2011 - 2015 Job d'été qui se renouvelle régulièrement.
    Soit environ 5 mois travaillé dans cette entreprise.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :