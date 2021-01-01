Retail
Romain HENRY
Romain HENRY
Villeneuve d'Ascq
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
DCP, l'Agence Business to Business
- Assistant commercial
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2015 - 2015
Piscine du Lido
- Gérant d'exploitation
2014 - 2014
Boulanger
- Vendeur
FRETIN
2014 - 2014
O'Chalet
- Barman
2013 - 2013
SPE (Société des Peintures Européennes)
- Magasinier
2011 - 2015
Job d'été qui se renouvelle régulièrement.
Soit environ 5 mois travaillé dans cette entreprise.
Formations
ISEG Marketing & Communication School
Lille
2015 - maintenant
3ième année
IUT C - Université Lille 2
Roubaix
2013 - 2015
TECHNIQUES DE COMMERCIALISATION
EF International School Of English New York (Tarrytown)
Tarrytown
2012 - 2013
Séjour linguistique d'une durée d'un an à New-York.
Cours d'anglais intensifs.
Lycée Charles De Foucauld
Nancy
2008 - 2012
Collège Et Lycée De La Malgrange
Jarville La Malgrange
2004 - 2008
Réseau
Frédéric CHAIX
Guillaume COUZY
Hanène MATIVA
Timothée MAZZUCHETTI
