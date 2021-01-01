Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Romain JAMARD
Ajouter
Romain JAMARD
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Grenoble
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CEA
- Thèse électrochimie
PARIS
2006 - 2009
Formations
Institut National Polytechnique (St Martin D'Heres)
St Martin D'Heres
2003 - 2006
Production Décentralisé et Stockage de l'Energie
Ecole nationale supérieure d'electrochimie et d'electrométallurgie de grenoble
Réseau
Amélie MÉMIN
Melanie ALIAS
Rémy SELLIN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z