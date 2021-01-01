Retail
Romain JARRY
Romain JARRY
NANCY
Profil
Réseau
Entreprises
Parfums aloe vera
- VDI
2012 - maintenant
Michelin
- Machine opérator
FERRAND
2011 - 2013
Mac donald's
- Employé polyvalent
guyancourt
2010 - 2011
Saint jean industries
- Cnc lathe
SAINT-JEAN D'ARDIERES
2008 - 2008
Lacroix emballages
- Margeur
2003 - 2003
Formations
Lycée Saint Joseph
Epinal
2004 - 2007
BTS TC
Lycée Saint Joseph
Epinal
1999 - 2003
BAC PRO MSMA
Réseau
Francois MARTIN
Joyce VAN GAMPELAERE
Lydie BROSSARD
Legal Jump (Montauban)
Maryse CORNIGLION
Valerie SANCHO
