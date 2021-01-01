Retail
Romain JOLY
Romain JOLY
PARIS
Double Negative
- Generalist TD
2015 - maintenant
OneMoreProd
- CG Artist
2012 - 2014
Snarx-FX
- 3D Artist
2010 - 2012
Snarx-FX
- 3D Artist
2009 - 2010
TV Commercials for France 3, Badoit...
Software Experience:
Maya, Mental Ray, After Effects, Photoshop
Interests:
Modeling, Animation, Texturing, Lighting, Shading, Rendering
Locomotion Digital Facilities
- 3D Artist
2007 - 2009
TV Commercials
Locomotion Digital Facilities
- Runner & 3D Trainee
2005 - 2006
University Of Teesside UoT (Middlesbrough)
Middlesbrough
2006 - 2007
Certificate in Professional Development, Advanced German
University Of Teesside UoT (Middlesbrough)
Middlesbrough
2004 - 2005
Certificate in Professional Development, Oral Skills in German
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Villeurbanne
2004 - 2005
DUETI, Computer Science
University Of Teesside UoT (Middlesbrough)
Middlesbrough
2004 - 2007
BA (Hons), Creative Digital Media
Subjects : C, C++, AI, Maths, Sound, Character Animation and Digital Imaging
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Villeurbanne
2002 - 2004
DUT, Computer Science
Subjects : C, C++, Java, SQL, Maths, Business, Accounting and UML Design.
Aurélien LE GONIDEC
Charlotte VAURY
Ian PAROVEL
Jerome BOURGEON
Johanna OLOMBEL
Marie JOLY - DALLERY
Mathieu ROUDEL
Maud CATINOT
Pierre NIZET
Ségolène FALCON DE LONGEVIALLE
