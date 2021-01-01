Menu

Romain JOLY

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Double Negative - Generalist TD

    2015 - maintenant

  • OneMoreProd - CG Artist

    2012 - 2014

  • Snarx-FX - 3D Artist

    2010 - 2012

  • Snarx-FX - 3D Artist

    2009 - 2010 TV Commercials for France 3, Badoit...

    Software Experience:

    Maya, Mental Ray, After Effects, Photoshop

    Interests:

    Modeling, Animation, Texturing, Lighting, Shading, Rendering

  • Locomotion Digital Facilities - 3D Artist

    2007 - 2009 TV Commercials

  • Locomotion Digital Facilities - Runner & 3D Trainee

    2005 - 2006

Formations

  • University Of Teesside UoT (Middlesbrough)

    Middlesbrough 2006 - 2007 Certificate in Professional Development, Advanced German

  • University Of Teesside UoT (Middlesbrough)

    Middlesbrough 2004 - 2005 Certificate in Professional Development, Oral Skills in German

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard

    Villeurbanne 2004 - 2005 DUETI, Computer Science

  • University Of Teesside UoT (Middlesbrough)

    Middlesbrough 2004 - 2007 BA (Hons), Creative Digital Media

    Subjects : C, C++, AI, Maths, Sound, Character Animation and Digital Imaging

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard

    Villeurbanne 2002 - 2004 DUT, Computer Science

    Subjects : C, C++, Java, SQL, Maths, Business, Accounting and UML Design.

